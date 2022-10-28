Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
azbex.com
New Mixed Residential & Industrial Projects Proposed in Laveen
Multi-format developer IDM Companies is requesting two Planned Unit Developments from the City of Phoenix for locations near 59th Avenue in Laveen Village. The first request is for a 63.52-acre parcel at the SEC of Elliot Road and the future 59th Avenue alignment where IDM plans a mixed-use horizontal development that will include light industrial, office, commercial and residential on a site that is currently vacant agricultural.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa board OKs 3 projects opposed by neighbors
In a marathon meeting that ran over five hours on the evening of Oct. 26, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board gave the greenlight to two multifamily housing projects and a controversial warehouse complex over stiff opposition from neighbors. Several dozen residents who live near the developments and presented board...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-01-22
1. ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center, a 24.9-acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver – along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE – represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore.
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
East Valley Tribune
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
azbex.com
110-unit BTR Approved in Queen Creek
Sparrow SFG – a 110-unit rental community on 11 acres near Ironwood and Ocotillo roads – has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council. Homes in the development will be either one or two stories configured as either standalone units or duplexes, all with porches and private backyard areas.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening
The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
KTAR.com
Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors
PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
East Valley Tribune
Town Manager John Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb
It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
East Valley Tribune
Chickens could come to roost soon in Chandler
There were multiple warnings to residents attending the Oct. 19 Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission meeting: Yes, chickens were on the menu, um, agenda, but what commissioners could consider was very limited. “So before you start, Lauren, with your presentation, I just want to make a note to the audience,”...
thefoothillsfocus.com
New business flocking to area
The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed three businesses to the area with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Ginny’s Kitchen moved into 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, Scottsdale, meanwhile Celestial Artisan Meads recently opened at 100 Easy Street, Suite 100, Carefree. The Lil Town Butcher celebrated at its store...
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
azbigmedia.com
40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000
A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa mourns former Mayor Keno Hawker
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker, who led Mesa through the trauma of 9/11 and laid the groundwork for the city’s booming economic climate, died on Oct. 21. He was 76. Mayor Hawker served two terms on the city council between 1986 to 1994, a two-year term starting in 1998, and then eight years as mayor between 2000 and 2008.
KTAR.com
3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween
PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
Comments / 1