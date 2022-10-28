Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Substantive Research warns of lack of transparency on Market Data pricing market
Substantive Research has warned the industry of a pervasive lack of transparency on the Market Data pricing market, with a specific focus on opaque pricing across indices, ratings, research and analytics markets, terminals, and pricing and reference data. The research and data discovery and spend analytics provider for the buy-side...
cryptonewsz.com
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit, Approach a Big Success on September 27
The “Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit,” hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), titled by iPolloverse, successfully took place on September 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference aims to release the potential of the game industry through gaming technology, empower the game...
informedinfrastructure.com
New shuttering robot boosts Elematic’s portfolio of double-wall production technology
On display at Elematic’s booth at bauma 2022, the new robot strengthens the company’s offering of comprehensive solutions for all types of wall production, with double wall technology now joining its existing solid wall, sandwich wall and filigran portfolio. The innovative new shuttering robot revealed at Elematic’s bauma...
salestechstar.com
Sunbit Technology Powers Consumer Financing Across Complex Automotive Ecosystem, Driving Nearly $1B in Car Services
Customer-centric automotive businesses adopt market-leading Sunbit to drive customer satisfaction and sales amid digital transformation push, making Sunbit’s footprint the largest in the industry. Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, announced today that it has further expanded its automotive footprint, continuing to lead the entire post-sale...
financemagnates.com
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai
Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Text to Image Generators
An AI image generator is a tool that makes it feasible to generate images from text. Artificial intelligence is used to decipher text and provide a corresponding picture. Based on your description, an AI picture generator will create a unique image. Save the image and utilize it as you see...
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution
The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
crowdfundinsider.com
InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network, a Gift Card Provider in Australia
InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider “known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards.”. The acquisition “enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth...
UPS Explains Plans for Logistics-as-a-Service
United Parcel Service may be seeing the same softening volume as other carriers have been reporting, but the logistics company is focused on a more ambitious buildout of its services its CEO is calling logistics-as-a-service. CEO Carol Tomé discussed the plans with analysts on Tuesday during the parcel delivery giant’s third-quarter call in which she outlined the company’s next business strategy phase called Better and Bolder, revised from the Better Not Bigger philosophy introduced when she joined the business in June 2020. “Bolder is about moving faster to grow in our targeted market segment,” Tomé said during the call. “It’s also about combining digital...
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
This story is part of Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence issue. Find the rest of the list here. Laura Behrens Wu was just trying to ship some handbags. This was 2013, and she and her cofounder, Simon Kreuz, had launched an online store selling bags from upstart designers. They found a wealth of tools to drive sales and process payments — stuff like Shopify and Stripe — but could not find a good solution for actually shipping products. It was all post office lines and difficult-to-compare alternate carriers and pain. "Every e-commerce store needs to ship — there is no way around that — and we couldn't figure it out," Behrens Wu remembers. Not then, at least. But over the following years, the two shelved the handbag business and focused on this problem instead. Now their shipping software company, Shippo, is used by over 120,000 online stores and is valued at a billion dollars.
freightwaves.com
Where brokers and carriers can find common ground
Brokers have thousands of loads that must be moved each year, and finding the capacity to fill such a large amount requires as much exposure as possible. The problem is that reaching a vast number of qualified carriers in one place isn’t easy, especially in ever-shifting market conditions. Navigating...
crowdfundinsider.com
Change starts at the top: FCA Looks to Embed Competitiveness, Leverage More Regtech
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi delivered a speech last week that reflected upon the ever-changing regulatory environment. Rathi re-affirmed the FCA’s mission of fostering competition stating, “we will continue to embed competitiveness throughout our regulatory approach,” while noting this will not come to the detriment of protection.
crowdfundinsider.com
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
fullycrypto.com
Google Launches Cloud-based Ethereum Node
Google has launched a blockchain node to support developers on the Ethereum blockchain. The node hosting service falls under the tech giant’s Google Cloud division. The service will allow developers to interact with data on decentralised platforms directly from the cloud. Technology heavyweight Google has launched a cloud-based blockchain...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Payer, AmEx team up on B2B payments acceptance in Nordics
Swedish B2B technology company Payer has forged an alliance with American Express (AmEx) to promote the adoption of digital payments across the Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Under the tie-up, firms that use Payer to make digital B2B transactions can accept payments through American Express Cards. The...
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
ValueWalk
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
nftgators.com
BNB Chain Becomes First Blockchain to Use Binance’s Decentralised Web3 Oracle
Binance has launched a decentralised web3 oracle dubbed Binance Oracle. The product leverages off-chain data and systems to provide BNB Chain projects and partners with access to existing centralised data sources and analytics. BNB Chain has already onboarded ten early bird projects onto the new product. Binance has launched Binance...
coinchapter.com
The 3 Faces of NearPay: Three Offerings Set to Rock the NEAR Ecosystem and Beyond
NEAR Protocol is a pretty darn powerful, speedy, low-fee layer-1 blockchain and one of the fiercest Ethereum competitors. NEAR protocol is hosting a myriad of dApps and it is aiming to provide a platform that makes it easy and accessible for developers to build user-friendly solutions that will onboard one billion people into Web3.
