Michigan State football announces captains for Michigan game

Michigan State has announced who will lead the team as captains into Ann Arbor for the rivalry game against Michigan.

The Spartans weekly captain tradition has resonated well with the fans, and seemingly in the locker room as well, rewarding players for their leadership and play on the field.

Via Twitter, the Spartans announced the captains for the huge game Saturday:

Jayden Reed

Michigan State Spartans receiver Jayden Reed lines up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Spartan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Michigan State’s Nick Samac, right, warms up with teammate Jacob Isaia before the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Xavier Henderson

Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) celebrates a tackle against Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Jacoby Windmon