Temple, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, Brautigan Realty in Belton is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas. Owner Heidi Brautigan is hoping to collect 200 pounds of Halloween candy this year. It all started five years ago with her son, who has a peanut allergy.
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas Schools Awarded Millions In Grant Funds To Improve Bus Emissions

(Killeen, Texas): Not just the wheels on Killeen ISD's busses will be brand new and going 'round and 'round. The whole bus is being replaced. Killeen ISD has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program. Out of only twelve school districts in the state of Texas to receive the grant, KISD is the only school district in Region 12.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion

Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting

A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

