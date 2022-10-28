Read full article on original website
Playoff schedule locked in for SC high school football teams. Here are the brackets
The postseason begins Friday in South Carolina.
Friday high school football scores: How did your teams fare?
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 38, Northpoint Christian 6. Riverdale Academy, La. 18, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Final scores for Week 9 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 59, Dardanelle 14.
Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas
The Tigers collapsed in the second half yet again.
Football Frenzy – Playoffs (10/28/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 1 of high school football playoffs, including Emporia’s win against Highland Park in the 27 Sports Football Frenzy Game of the Week. Game of the WeekEMPORIA 83HIGHLAND PARK 64 WICHITA NORTH 7MANHATTAN 71 WICHITA SOUTH 18JUNCTION CITY 34 TOPEKA HIGH 12DERBY 69 BALDWIN 8HAYDEN 63 SANTA FE TRAIL 16HOLTON […]
Capsule, prediction for Halloween Night high school football game
History: DeSoto 6-4 Last year: Lemon Bay 36, DeSoto 0. The skinny: This is a Class 2 Suburban-District 15 game. … DeSoto can win the district title with a victory over Lemon Bay. … A Lemon Bay win would create a three-way tie that cannot be broken based on head-to-head competition, so it would come down to the FHSAA power rankings after the regular season has been concluded. … The Bulldogs have not played since falling 22-15 at home to Seminole Osceola on Sept. 21. … DeSoto does most of its damage offensively on the ground with five running backs with 136 yards or more, led by ATH Lildreco Tompkins’s 468 yards and eight touchdowns. … The Bulldogs have run for 16 scores and thrown for two, one each by Thompkins (2-for-3, 81 yards) and QB Lane Fullerton (7-for-22, 95 yards). … Thompkins also has two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. … Lemon Bay led Booker 22-6 Thursday on the road before surrendering 27 straight points. … QB Trey Rutan, RB Taron Sanders and RB Joe Scott all had rushing touchdowns in the first half. … Scott, who led the Manta Rays with 11 carries for 96 yards, left the game in the third quarter with an injury. … Sanders had six attempts for 57 yards on the ground. … Rutan went 7-for-19 for 65 yards. … FB Caden Moore recovered a fumble, and DE Ashton Tucker and DE Noah Lee had interceptions for Lemon Bay.
Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson highlight Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs Auburn
To the surprise of no one who has regularly watched Arkansas football games this year, Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson were overwhelming choices for Razorbacks’ Player of the Game honors on Saturday. The Hogs beat Auburn, 41-27, on the road to move to 5-3 and 2-3 in the SEC. It’s Arkansas’ second straight win after the team opened 3-0 then dropped three straight games. Sanders, the sophomore running back, had 171 yards on 16 carries. His 76-yard burst in the third quarter set up an Arkansas touchdown that led to a 31-13 lead. He entered as the SEC’s leading rusher and with...
Should fans be worried about Arkansas basketball?
The Arkansas basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the country heading into the regular season, which starts November 7 at Bud Walton Arena. But following Saturday’s 30-point loss to No. 12 Texas, the question could be posed whether the Hogs should bank on holding on to that spot into January. The Longhorns’ 90-60 win was of the exhibition variety. It in other words, it meant nothing as far as the record book is concerned. And exhibition games are meant to prepare teams for a season, not be a reflection of expectations for that season. Still, the margin of defeat was a surprise....
