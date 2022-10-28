ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football uniform combo against Michigan with new helmet

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Michigan State took to Twitter to release the uniform combination the team will be wearing in its game against Michigan on Saturday.

The combination consists of a white jersey with white pants and a new helmet. The helmet is white, with a white Spartan logo and a green outline.

Check out the uniform combination for yourself via Michigan State football’s Twitter:

