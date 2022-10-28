ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
dotesports.com

Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players

Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
dotesports.com

What are Account Levels in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now, drawing in players with each new season of content. After the most recent update, players have started being able to earn the Chrome Punk cosmetic set through quests. To complete these quests, players will need to earn 50 Account Levels to get the new skin.
dotesports.com

FURIA’s arT chimes in on IEM Rio Major crowd potentially helping teams on stage

A new issue surfaced during the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after the audience at the venue helped their favorite teams by giving away opponents’ positions. Now, FURIA’s in-game leader has commented on the problem. Andrei “art” Piovezan underplayed the criticism towards the Brazilian crowd, saying there will always...
dotesports.com

Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more

The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
dotesports.com

Deft is only focused on one thing—and it’s not retirement

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s last dance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has got everyone...
dotesports.com

Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major

The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
dotesports.com

FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major

Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
dotesports.com

Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider

Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
MIAMI, FL
dotesports.com

ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner

A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.
dotesports.com

‘One more year’: FalleN details his retirement plans

Despite an early exit from the IEM CS:GO Rio Major following a loss to Cloud9 in the 0-2 bracket of the Challengers Stage, Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo is not retiring from competitive play just yet. The Brazilian legend explained in a post-match interview that he’s made some commitments with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy