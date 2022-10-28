Read full article on original website
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
What are Account Levels in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now, drawing in players with each new season of content. After the most recent update, players have started being able to earn the Chrome Punk cosmetic set through quests. To complete these quests, players will need to earn 50 Account Levels to get the new skin.
‘Dota is dead in NA’: ppd backs reports that Evil Geniuses will swap rosters and regions for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Reports about Evil Geniuses dropping its entire roster and moving out of North America have been circulating since The International 2022 ended, and now it appears another source is confirming the move. Peter “ppd” Dager is a former professional Dota 2 player who won TI5 with EG and served as...
Brazilian crowd gives 00 Nation beautiful ovation after early exit from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The return of Marcelo “coldzera” David and the debut of 00 Nation to a CS:GO Major didn’t go nearly as they and the crowd expected. 00 Nation are the first casualty of IEM Rio Major following a thrilling 1-2 defeat to the all-Mongolian team IHC. 00 Nation...
FURIA’s arT chimes in on IEM Rio Major crowd potentially helping teams on stage
A new issue surfaced during the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after the audience at the venue helped their favorite teams by giving away opponents’ positions. Now, FURIA’s in-game leader has commented on the problem. Andrei “art” Piovezan underplayed the criticism towards the Brazilian crowd, saying there will always...
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more
The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
Deft is only focused on one thing—and it’s not retirement
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s last dance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has got everyone...
Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider
Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Football Manager 2023 headline Xbox Game Pass November additions
The ultimate subscription-based catalog of playable games is continuing to grow heading into the month of November 2022 with some classics and games from all genres due to be added. The latest yearly installment of Football Manager 2023 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass early this month. Football Manager 2023...
ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner
A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.
‘One more year’: FalleN details his retirement plans
Despite an early exit from the IEM CS:GO Rio Major following a loss to Cloud9 in the 0-2 bracket of the Challengers Stage, Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo is not retiring from competitive play just yet. The Brazilian legend explained in a post-match interview that he’s made some commitments with...
Going the distance: Second day of IEM Rio CS:GO Major sees all on-stage games go to 30 rounds
The Brazilian crowd was pivotal for the South American teams during the second day of the Challengers Stage of IEM CS:GO Rio Major. All seven maps played on stage on Tuesday went to at least 30 rounds, with 00 Nation and IHC’s game on Ancient being the only one to end on 30. In total, six remaining games went to overtime.
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
Lead by example: FNS wins 1-vs-5 post-plant while streaming with potential future VALORANT teammate
With the VALORANT offseason still ongoing ahead of the 2023 VCT season and the new partnership era, fans are still eagerly waiting for the pieces to officially fall into place. In North America, teams like Sentinels, C9, and 100T are fully locked in, but both NRG and Evil Geniuses are taking their time.
