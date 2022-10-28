ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers Showdown tournaments

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The weeks have been flying by, injuries have been rampant, and another bye-pocalypse is upon us. With six teams scheduled off this week, it's safe to say that the running back pool has never been shallower this season. But in a way, doesn't this make fantasy football more exciting? Every last team is affected by injuries or byes, so each owner must make critical start-or-sit decisions. Our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will help you make the right ones and capture a huge "W" at this crucial stage of the season.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
ng-sportingnews.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments

The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers: Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, Chase Claypool among potential breakouts

With six teams on bye in Week 9, the majority of fantasy owners are likely looking toward their bench and the waiver wire for formidable fill-ins to keep their team's competitive. As we head into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are even more important than in previous weeks. Guys like Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, and Chase Claypool might find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to give our take on players you should buy low on.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents

We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 10 matchup

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) will head to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). The Tigers are the frontrunners to win the ACC Atlantic division and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Irish are looking to build off their win last week against ranked Syracuse and become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles

There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Davante Adams, Leonard Fournette among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 9

Things are getting real in fantasy football leagues as teams jockey for postseason positioning or try to avoid a last-place punishment. The waiver wire gets more dried up every week (seriously, Ronnie Rivers?), so the best way to improve your squad is through a trade. Finding the right buy-low, sell-high targets is never easy, though. Fortunately, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 9 Stock Watch that includes Davante Adams, Gabriel Davis, Leonard Fournette, Romeo Doubs, Michael Pittman Jr., and D'Andre Swift, among others.

