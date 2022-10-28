ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
The Week

Biden to address threats to democracy in major speech before midterms

President Biden will deliver a big speech on democracy at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, less than one week out from the highly-consequential midterm elections. "The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week's election," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement, per Axios. Viewers can expect Biden to repeat rhetoric similar to that of the last several months: "There is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role in that," White House Deputy Chief of...
KRLD News Radio

New poll reveals women are shifting toward the GOP

Steep inflation and the perception of a flagging economy continues to eat away at Democrats’ hopes to keep control of Congress in next week’s mid-term elections, with a new poll showing that one key group has turned toward the GOP.
Elle

The November Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming for Your Vote

What happens when a full blood moon total lunar eclipse is due to arrive on the very same day as a scary-close midterm election that could direct the fate of women’s rights in America…and democracy as a whole? We’re going to find out on November 8, and TBH, most of us modern astrologers are biting our nails as we speak.

