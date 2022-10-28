President Biden will deliver a big speech on democracy at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, less than one week out from the highly-consequential midterm elections. "The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week's election," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement, per Axios. Viewers can expect Biden to repeat rhetoric similar to that of the last several months: "There is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role in that," White House Deputy Chief of...

