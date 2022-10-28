Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Ariana Grande Nails Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy Impressions in Spot-On Halloween Video
Ariana Grande remains the reigning champion of Hollywood impressions. Grande, alongside her former “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, went all out for Halloween this year with a series of photos and short video sketches re-creating scenes from the 2000 comedy “Best In Show.”. Grande and Gillies took on...
A Halloween Shocker! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight?
The 9 remaining couples felt more than just spooked this week on Dancing with the Stars, as the fear of elimination increases every step they take. And with one individual and one team dance to learn, they hope their scores don't come back to haunt them. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
New Fantastic Four cast rumors might reveal Marvel’s plans for the first family
We just covered the latest Fantastic Four cast rumor over the weekend when we explained that the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic might have accidentally leaked. That was the latest in a string of reports detailing the increasingly exciting (and growing) list of actors that Marvel might be talking to about the role. That’s in addition to a similarly exciting list of actresses who might play the MCU’s Invisible Woman.
NBC Los Angeles
How A YouTube Sensation Is Now Touring Original Work At 20
Born and raised in the city of Camarillo, Jonathon Martinez, whose stage name is Presence, always wanted his voice to be heard. He first started posting on YouTube at 14 without much intention or realization of the journey he was about to find himself on. "It wasn’t something I saw...
NBC Los Angeles
K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy
K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
NBC Los Angeles
Adele Plans to Take a Break From Music to Get Her College Degree
At a premiere for her new music video "I Drink Wine," singer Adele opened up about her upcoming plans to return to the classroom. Though she is slated to return to Las Vegas for her residency, which begins in November and will run through March 2023, she said at a Q&A event in Los Angeles promoting her new video, she is planning to get her college degree.
Comments / 0