ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

By Kristina Sgueglia, Zenebou Sylla, Justin Lear, Laura Ly, CNN
KOMU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

At least 146 killed during incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 146 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department. At least 150 others were also reported injured, the chief added. Authorities are still investigating exactly what...
Golf Digest

Wedding argument at Pennsylvania golf course reportedly ends with man driving car into creek fronting 17th green

We’ve seen a lot of different reasons for cars maurading across Earth's precious, finely manicured fairways over the years. Intentional vandalization, being chased by brain-eating zombies, Shooter McGavin told me to do it, so on, so forth. But here’s a new one. A man attending a wedding at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, Pennsylvania recently parked his car in the creek fronting the club’s 17th green following a fight with his wife. According to reports, the man’s wife got out of the car and walked onto the golf course following their disagreement. He pursued in the family’s Chevy sedan, eventually plunging over the rock outcropping into the hazard below like so many Titleists before him.
MOOSIC, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy