BBC

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Guardiola praises match-winner De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgian international's match-winning free-kick gives his side a 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power and puts his side on top of the Premier League. MATCH REPORT: Stunning De Bruyne free-kick moves Man City top. Watch Match of...
BBC

Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB women secure team final place in Liverpool

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The team of Alice...
Yardbarker

‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star

Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
The Independent

Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Daily Mail

Shrewd signings, a smart manager, the force of the fans and momentum means it's time to take Newcastle seriously... as Magpies legend Rob Lee backs Eddie Howe's side to qualify for the Champions League

You have to go back 10 years for the last time Newcastle were in the top four this far into a season. But to find anything like the excitement emanating out of Tyneside right now, you must rewind even further. ‘It’s probably not since Kevin Keegan that there has been...
BBC

British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies

British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika vows to 'do justice' to Lebanon & Argentina

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon. Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Michael...

