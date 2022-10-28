Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Guardiola praises match-winner De Bruyne
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgian international's match-winning free-kick gives his side a 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power and puts his side on top of the Premier League. MATCH REPORT: Stunning De Bruyne free-kick moves Man City top. Watch Match of...
How comedy star and television host Adam Hills lived out his 'boyhood dream' by playing for Australia at the Rugby League World Cup
Aussie TV host and comedy star Adam Hills has praised organisers for allowing him to live out his 'boyhood dream' in the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League [PDRL] World Cup in England. There has been plenty of attention on the men's World Cup, but the PDRL is a new...
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB women secure team final place in Liverpool
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The team of Alice...
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B
Group B in the 2022 World Cup will be the table American's care about most as it includes the USMNT, England, Wales, and Iran. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Yardbarker
Watch: Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel
Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate. This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.
Shrewd signings, a smart manager, the force of the fans and momentum means it's time to take Newcastle seriously... as Magpies legend Rob Lee backs Eddie Howe's side to qualify for the Champions League
You have to go back 10 years for the last time Newcastle were in the top four this far into a season. But to find anything like the excitement emanating out of Tyneside right now, you must rewind even further. ‘It’s probably not since Kevin Keegan that there has been...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
BBC
British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies
British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika vows to 'do justice' to Lebanon & Argentina
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon. Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Michael...
Diamonds’ strength in depth hints at Netball World Cup favouritism | Erin Delahunty
Success against New Zealand and England has put Australia in a strong position ahead of next year’s tournament in Cape Town
Comments / 0