worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
worldboxingnews.net
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
MMAmania.com
Fury rips Jake Paul for fighting ‘hand-picked geriatrics’ after win over Anderson Silva
Jake Paul got one over on another aging MMA legend on Saturday, beating Anderson Silva in a fight we will begrudgingly describe as pretty entertaining. What’s next for Paul, who has now beaten two former UFC champions? Maybe Nate Diaz. Maybe Floyd Mayweather. And way further down the possibility list: maybe Tyson Fury’s little brother Tommy.
ESPN
Katie Taylor tops Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision in title defense
LONDON -- Katie Taylor successfully made her seventh defense of her undisputed lightweight boxing title as she outpointed Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a comfortable unanimous decision victory at Wembley Arena on Saturday. Taylor, who won by scores of 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92, was making her first appearance since claiming a...
CBS Sports
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, expert pick
The road to a shot at the undisputed lightweight championship seems to be a straight one, if not particularly exciting, for Vasiliy Lomachenko. Simply defeat Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday (6:15 p.m., ESPN+) and Lomachenko is standing at the front of the line to face undisputed champ Devin Haney in early 2023.
Jake Paul is showing boxing how to succeed. And it's not listening | Opinion
Boxing's struggle to stage ripe showdowns and fighters' weak marketing efforts opened the door for Jake Paul to thrive.
sporf.com
WBC chief suggests that Jake Paul could earn world boxing ranking if he beats Anderson Silva
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has said that Jake Paul could earn a spot on their world ranking list if he manages to beat UFC legend Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing match. YouTube star Paul, who already has a 5-0-0 professional boxing record, will try to add a sixth win...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Boxer who gave Conor Benn black eyes calls for ban
Cedrick Peynaud has called for Conor Benn to get suspended over the two failed drug tests flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The opponent who dropped Benn twice and gave him two black eyes has addressed the ongoing saga with World Boxing News exclusively. Frenchman Peynaud shared the ring with...
