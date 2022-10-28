Liberty baseball has announced its full 2023 baseball schedule as the Flames will look to return to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight season. The Flames will open the year away from home for the first seven games, beginning at Southern Miss, Feb. 17-19 for an opening three-game series. The Golden Eagles hosted Ole Miss in the Super Regionals last year and finished the season with a 47-19 record. Liberty will then play at Duke in a midweek contest in Durham on Feb. 22 and conclude the opening road swing with a three game series at Winthrop.

