Lynchburg, VA

Liberty releases 2023 baseball schedule

Liberty baseball has announced its full 2023 baseball schedule as the Flames will look to return to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight season. The Flames will open the year away from home for the first seven games, beginning at Southern Miss, Feb. 17-19 for an opening three-game series. The Golden Eagles hosted Ole Miss in the Super Regionals last year and finished the season with a 47-19 record. Liberty will then play at Duke in a midweek contest in Durham on Feb. 22 and conclude the opening road swing with a three game series at Winthrop.
Arkansas At-a-Glance

After a big win on the road against Auburn, Arkansas will host Liberty for the two teams’ first ever showdown in a game played in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Liberty Flames in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 4PM EST on Nov 5. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
