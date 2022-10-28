Read full article on original website
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
14news.com
Area bands move on to state band finals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several high school bands are heading to Indiana State Finals this Saturday. Class C will be up first with Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Community. North, Reitz, and Jasper are in Class B. Forest Park, Southridge, Mater Dei are in class D. Castle is in Class A.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
Fascinating Ghost Sightings and Paranormal Activity in Indiana and Kentucky
We asked this question on our show because there are so many stories of haunted places in our area, we wanted to see if our listeners has any good stories to share, and they certainly did. The Log Inn. The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's known...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?
Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
cbs4indy.com
Here’s why the Indiana government provides some doctors’ malpractice insurance
(CBS4) — Kaylee Bowman struggled with her weight all her life. “I grew up with weight issues. High school was a very sensitive time for me. I was always overweight,” explained Bowman in a recent interview. Then, she worked at it and by age 22, she had shed...
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
cbs4indy.com
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
My 1053 WJLT
