ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

LeBron James is done with the Dallas Cowboys after response to kneeling protests

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPU7e_0iqQaCnf00

The Dallas Cowboys have lost a fan in LeBron James.

During an Instagram Live with his business partner Maverick Carter Thursday night, James said that he’s done rooting for the Cowboys after the organization’s response to players kneeling during the national anthem.

"Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling," James said. "...The organization was like 'if you do that around here, you won't ever play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate."

Often spotted on Dallas sidelines in the 2010’s, James went on to say that he’s now "all in" with his hometown Cleveland Browns. He chuckled a bit about the decision, singing “one shining moment,” from David Barrett’s "March Madness" theme.

The next lyric in that song "it's all on the line," might resonate for other Browns fans, as the team is currently tied for third place in the AFC North division with a 2-5 record and the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson looming. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women and suspended for 11 games in August.

Protests in the NBA and NFL

James and many other NBA players knelt during the national anthem in 2020. They were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake while three of his children looked on in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"The baseless shootings of Jacob Blake and other black men and women by law enforcement underscores the need for action," the NBA Coaches Association said in a statement. "Not after the playoffs, not in the future, but now."

“America’s team” owner Jerry Jones did give his players pretty clear messaging about racial injustice protests in 2017, pioneered by Colin Kaepernick.

"If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won't play. Period" Jones said.

More LeBron in the NFL

This Instagram Live session came after James teased “something special” for NFL fans on Twitter.

James and Carter shared that Prime Video will collaborate with Uninterrupted The Shop to introduce a "Thursday Night Football" alternate stream titled "TNF in The Shop." Both executive producers, James and Carter will also be joined by co-creator Paul Rivera to welcome special guests on Nov. 17, as the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

LeBron James says his morals won’t let him root for the Cowboys, so he’s becoming a... Browns fan

LeBron James has identified as a Dallas Cowboys fan for as long as he’s been in the public spotlight. James was once a great football player himself back when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School and he’s maintained his love for the sport throughout his legendary basketball career. If you follow James on Twitter, you will see him posting about the NFL pretty much every Sunday and Monday night. He hasn’t said much about the Cowboys recently, though. Now we know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGAU

Rodgers preaches patience after Packers' skid grow to 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them. A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WGAU

Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got...
GREEN BAY, WI
WGAU

NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: When is it? Who's on the move?

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and already we've seen a flurry of deals. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports. Chiefs add Kadarius Toney to arsenal (Oct. 27) The Kansas City Chiefs acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade of Amari Cooper: 'No Regrets,' says Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys and starting quarterback Dak Prescott could benefit from a top-notch wide receiver, in the opinion of many. A top-notch wide receiver like ... Amari Cooper. "Do we want to factor in that we didn't have Dak for all but two games?'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday when asked by 105.3 The Fan if he harbors any "regrets'' about the offseason trade-dump of Cooper to Cleveland. "I think we should (factor that in). That (Dak's injury absence) would have mitigated some of your WR production, without question. ..."
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy