FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SpaceX Falcon Heavy ready to launch Tuesday morning; double sonic boom expected
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After SpaceX completed the Falcon Heavy static fire test last week, SpaceX has approved a 9:40 a.m. launch on Tuesday. The classified USSF-44 mission from Launch Complex 39A in Florida will be the first Falcon Heavy launch since June 2019. It is a classified mission,...
Kennedy Space will have viewing packages for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center has announced that it’s offering viewing packages for people to see the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on Tuesday. SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the USSF-44 mission, departing from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center between 9:40 a.m. to 10:11 a.m.
mynews13.com
Following roundabout rejection, Cape Canaveral considers new A1A improvement options
A stretch of busy State Road (SR) A1A that cuts through the City of Cape Canaveral is preparing to get a makeover to help improve safety. Before then, the city council will work through a pair of options before presenting the desired option to the Florida Department of Transportation. The discussion is one of two items that will take place during the Nov. 1 city council meeting.
Brightline to test high train speeds in Brevard County this weekend
COCOA, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains at higher speeds in Brevard County this weekend to prepare for the opening of its Orlando extension. Motorists can expect delays along a 13-mile stretch of track, where 18 crossings will be impacted between Rockledge and Sharpes. The train will reach...
brevardtimes.com
Port Canaveral Charter Captain Batters Taxi Driver, Rams HOA Gate With Truck
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Zachary Taylor Shedd, a Port Canaveral charter boat captain for Fired Up Fishing Charters, plead guilty to battering a 67-year-old taxi cab driver in Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to the arrest affidavit, a taxi driver with his passenger was attempting to enter the security gate...
WESH
Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area
MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 56 acres of land will be transformed into a multiuse development with residential apartments, shops and more. Co-chairman and founder of Adelon Capital Jonathan Cohen said the property will be built around crystal lagoons, which are artificial lagoons with artificial beaches. The property is...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa 7-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle, Airlifted
COCOA, Florida – A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road in Cocoa, Florida. The child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer’s Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Florida. The child’s condition has not yet been released.
Aussie Grill by Outback to open in Waterford Lakes soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa-based restaurant will be opening a new location in Orlando. Aussie Grill, part of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., is the first standalone location in Orlando and it will only be a few miles from the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Aussie Grill is in the same...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
