Cape Canaveral, FL

mynews13.com

Following roundabout rejection, Cape Canaveral considers new A1A improvement options

A stretch of busy State Road (SR) A1A that cuts through the City of Cape Canaveral is preparing to get a makeover to help improve safety. Before then, the city council will work through a pair of options before presenting the desired option to the Florida Department of Transportation. The discussion is one of two items that will take place during the Nov. 1 city council meeting.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa 7-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle, Airlifted

COCOA, Florida – A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road in Cocoa, Florida. The child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer’s Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Florida. The child’s condition has not yet been released.
COCOA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE

