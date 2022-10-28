A stretch of busy State Road (SR) A1A that cuts through the City of Cape Canaveral is preparing to get a makeover to help improve safety. Before then, the city council will work through a pair of options before presenting the desired option to the Florida Department of Transportation. The discussion is one of two items that will take place during the Nov. 1 city council meeting.

