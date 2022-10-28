Read full article on original website
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD calls on voters to approve same tax rate to provide salary increase for teachers; Sen. Bettencourt fires back
KATY – Voters living in the area of Katy Independent School District will soon vote on a tax rate election (TRE.) It would keep the rate the same and the school district says the extra money they gain would help some staffing shortages. But, Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt is...
Klein Leadership Coalition Prepares for Upcoming Texas Legislative Session
Nearly 300 community members, Klein ISD staff, board members, and elected officials gathered for the first Klein Leadership Coalition (KLC) meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. KLC is a group of key influencers who have a vested interest in the success of EVERY student in Klein ISD. The mission of...
KHOU
Harris County is already expecting late election results for the November midterms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day could turn into a long night in Harris County, as officials there are already warning about late results. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says his office has been running scenarios and situations trying to calculate how long the vote count could take.
'Critical election' | Hundreds show up to early voting event in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — Civic duty followed church services for hundreds of Houstonians on Sunday. The annual “Souls To The Polls” event included a caravan to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center. "Go cast your vote," one volunteer said. "It doesn’t matter who for, just go vote.”. The annual...
fox26houston.com
The Harris County budget- not what Judge Hidalgo had hoped for in the next fiscal year
Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey both boycotted Commissioners Court meetings to prevent a quorum and allow the Democratic majority to push through a new tax rate and a higher county budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo maintains the extra dollars are needed in order for the County to continue basic services.
Harris County district attorney, law enforcement miss out on millions after tax rate vote standoff
District Attorney Kim Ogg (far right) waits with county law enforcement officials to speak at the Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) In their final opportunity to do so, Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the county’s general fund during the first Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court due to the absence of Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Heart Ball set to mark 25 years with ‘Gift of Time’ theme
Many of Montgomery County’s corporate leaders, philanthropists and the health care community will gather Feb. 22 at 6 pm at the American Heart Association’s annual Montgomery County Heart Ball. The black tie event held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel at 1601 Lake Robbins Drive in The Woodlands is now in its 25th year and […]
Poll: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner's race is neck and neck
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones is the closest of all the commissioner’s races. New polling shows Cagle with just a 5-point lead with a lot of undecided voters. And those...
Klein ISD
Creating Space for Honor, Gratitude, and Excellence
“We looked across the remnants of the home she left behind, a shell of what it used to be. My grandma looked at me directly and said, ‘I did this for you. All my hard work has been for you.’”. Klein High senior and Space Force JROTC Corps...
Click2Houston.com
$1M ticket sold in Humble as Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa – Someone in Humble is a lucky winner Sunday morning as the Powerball jackpot grew larger. The winning ticket was sold at Kroger, located in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway, according to Texas Lottery. No one matched all six numbers and won the...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey
HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
KHOU
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway
HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls....
KHOU
How to report any problems at Harris County polls
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As early voting is underway in Harris County, the Elections Security Task Force is also working to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. There’s a hotline available for voters to report any issues with the election. County leaders say voting...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Social Security benefits to increase for 2023 amid inflation
The U.S. Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 in an Oct. 13 news release—the highest increase in Social Security benefits since 1981. Cost-of-living adjustments are set based on increases in the consumer price index, or CPI, which is calculated on a monthly basis by the...
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market for $12.9 Million, This Masterfully Designed European Style Estate in Houston Provides for A Transcendent Mode of Living
2445 Pine Valley Court Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston, Texas is a European style estate designed by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders with exquisite interior exterior spaces enhanced by beautiful views of bucolic gardens, the pool and pavilion. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2445 Pine Valley Court, please contact Patricia Reed (Phone: 713-520-1981) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
