Community Impact Houston

Harris County district attorney, law enforcement miss out on millions after tax rate vote standoff

District Attorney Kim Ogg (far right) waits with county law enforcement officials to speak at the Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) In their final opportunity to do so, Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the county’s general fund during the first Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court due to the absence of Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.
Klein ISD

Creating Space for Honor, Gratitude, and Excellence

“We looked across the remnants of the home she left behind, a shell of what it used to be. My grandma looked at me directly and said, ‘I did this for you. All my hard work has been for you.’”. Klein High senior and Space Force JROTC Corps...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey

HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls....
KHOU

How to report any problems at Harris County polls

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As early voting is underway in Harris County, the Elections Security Task Force is also working to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. There’s a hotline available for voters to report any issues with the election. County leaders say voting...
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $12.9 Million, This Masterfully Designed European Style Estate in Houston Provides for A Transcendent Mode of Living

2445 Pine Valley Court Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston, Texas is a European style estate designed by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders with exquisite interior exterior spaces enhanced by beautiful views of bucolic gardens, the pool and pavilion. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2445 Pine Valley Court, please contact Patricia Reed (Phone: 713-520-1981) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com

NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
B93

One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg

If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
