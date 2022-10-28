ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
Even a world apart, some experiences with yoga are universal, professor finds

Research examines how practitioners’ race, nationality and gender intersect with empowerment and selfhood. A Mercer University professor’s own experiences with yoga led her to explore its impact on other practitioners. For the past seven years, Dr. Natalie Bourdon, associate professor of anthropology and women’s and gender studies in...
High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
Hurricanes capsize defending champs to advance in PBC Tournament

GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team (GSW) advanced to the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the first time in school history by shutting out defending Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament champion Young Harris College 2-0 on Friday evening at Van Taylor Stadium on the campus of Lander University.
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
Bearcats “BeDevil” Brevard, West Remains Unbeaten

Hendersonville – Hendersonville bedeviled Brevard Blue Devils 24-7 Friday with aggressive take-away defense to go with the usual breakaway speed on offense. West Henderson (9-0; 5-0 M7) doubled up Franklin (5-4; 3-3) by 28-14 on the road, to stay unbeaten and match Tuscola in the 3A Mountain Seven race. Lukas Kachilo passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns —two to Truitt Manuel for 32 and six yards, and one to Cameron Banks. Kachilo ran for a score. Manuel had 137 receiving yards on seven catches and Banks had 80 on five receptions.
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin

An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-28-22

My40/WLOS — Welcome to the final Friday Night Rivals game of the season! Friday night, 5-4 Spartanburg Vikings travels to take on a dominating 8-1 Dorman Cavaliers team. The pre-game is set for 7 pm on My40 with kick-off happening at 7:30 pm right here:. Having trouble viewing this...
