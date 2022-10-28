Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
mercer.edu
Even a world apart, some experiences with yoga are universal, professor finds
Research examines how practitioners’ race, nationality and gender intersect with empowerment and selfhood. A Mercer University professor’s own experiences with yoga led her to explore its impact on other practitioners. For the past seven years, Dr. Natalie Bourdon, associate professor of anthropology and women’s and gender studies in...
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes capsize defending champs to advance in PBC Tournament
GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team (GSW) advanced to the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the first time in school history by shutting out defending Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament champion Young Harris College 2-0 on Friday evening at Van Taylor Stadium on the campus of Lander University.
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
tribpapers.com
Bearcats “BeDevil” Brevard, West Remains Unbeaten
Hendersonville – Hendersonville bedeviled Brevard Blue Devils 24-7 Friday with aggressive take-away defense to go with the usual breakaway speed on offense. West Henderson (9-0; 5-0 M7) doubled up Franklin (5-4; 3-3) by 28-14 on the road, to stay unbeaten and match Tuscola in the 3A Mountain Seven race. Lukas Kachilo passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns —two to Truitt Manuel for 32 and six yards, and one to Cameron Banks. Kachilo ran for a score. Manuel had 137 receiving yards on seven catches and Banks had 80 on five receptions.
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
WLOS.com
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-28-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome to the final Friday Night Rivals game of the season! Friday night, 5-4 Spartanburg Vikings travels to take on a dominating 8-1 Dorman Cavaliers team. The pre-game is set for 7 pm on My40 with kick-off happening at 7:30 pm right here:. Having trouble viewing this...
State to appeal ruling striking down Rivian property tax breaks
The state of Georgia and a development authority overseeing the site of the future Rivian electric vehicle plant announced Friday they filed a notice that they will appeal a local judge’s ruling that struck down property tax breaks for the $5 billion factory.
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
East Forsyth (North Carolina) remains undefeated; dominates rival West Forsyth
KENNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles found the perfect ending to their perfect regular season, when they trounced arch-rival West Forsyth, 53-7. The Eagles overpowered the Titans in the first half to put the game out of reach by spreading the ball all over the field on Senior ...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after chase in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a chase. Deputies say it started on Highway 243 when they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. We're told the driver had a warrant, got out of the car and...
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Anderson Co.
A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Anderson County.
