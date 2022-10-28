Read full article on original website
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today
As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
Kurelic: McDonald vibe; what I saw Friday night; and more Buckeye recruiting
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy at Dublin (Ohio) Jerome playoff...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau nets national honor for breakout performance in Ohio State's Week 9 win
J.T. Tuimoloau had himself a game in Week 9. Tuimoloau collected 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 INTs in the Week 9 win over conference foe Penn State. The 2 INTs were the 1st of Tuimoloau’s college career. Tuimoloau also recorded a forced fumble and a recovery while returning...
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Penn State
It wasn't easy, but Ohio State wore out Penn State in the fourth quarter to improve its record to 8-0. Ohio State was trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter. However, Penn State's lead didn't last very long. The Buckeyes managed to score 28 points in the final 15 minutes of...
spectrumnews1.com
Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Penn State
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several Buckeyes players address the media following Ohio State's big win at Penn State.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
Ohio State students protest university’s relationship with fossil fuels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Outside a locked building holding the offices of Ohio State University’s top administrators, Isabella Guinigundo led the same chants, shouted the same demands on Friday that she’s been making for nearly two years: Ohio State needs to rethink its energy policies and priorities. More than 60 students joined Guinigundo and the […]
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State RB warming up in uniform ahead of Ohio State game, per report
Will Penn State be at full strength in its backfield Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State?. According to Reading Eagle’s Rich Scarcella, third-year running back Keyvone Lee is warming up on the sidelines in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes. Lee missed last weekend’s 45-17 win over...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day
It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
ocolly.com
Report card: OSU blown out by Kansas State
In OSU’s blowout 48-0 loss to Kansas State, the offense was immobile, Manhattan blew out expectations and Will Howard put on a clinic. Here is the report card from Saturday’s game. OSU Offense: F. Putting zero points on the board for the first time since 2009 will get...
saturdaytradition.com
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call
Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead. On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.
WHIZ
Round two football playoff schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several area teams won their first playoff game to advance to the second round of the post season. Here are the local teams who will be playing in week 12. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #5 Big Walnut at #4 Watkins...
