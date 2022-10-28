ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today

As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
EVANSTON, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State RB warming up in uniform ahead of Ohio State game, per report

Will Penn State be at full strength in its backfield Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State?. According to Reading Eagle’s Rich Scarcella, third-year running back Keyvone Lee is warming up on the sidelines in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes. Lee missed last weekend’s 45-17 win over...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day

It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Report card: OSU blown out by Kansas State

In OSU’s blowout 48-0 loss to Kansas State, the offense was immobile, Manhattan blew out expectations and Will Howard put on a clinic. Here is the report card from Saturday’s game. OSU Offense: F. Putting zero points on the board for the first time since 2009 will get...
MANHATTAN, KS
WHIZ

Round two football playoff schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several area teams won their first playoff game to advance to the second round of the post season. Here are the local teams who will be playing in week 12. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #5 Big Walnut at #4 Watkins...
ZANESVILLE, OH

