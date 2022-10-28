Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.

16 DAYS AGO