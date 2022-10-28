ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
HollywoodLife

Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo

Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family

Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
OK! Magazine

Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist Before Being Booed At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist prior to a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience...

