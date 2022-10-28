Read full article on original website
Related
Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
TODAY.com
Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her...
Lisa Rinna Will Leave ‘RHOBH’ If It’s a ‘Mutual’ Decision, Kathy Hilton Won’t Return With ‘Same Exact Cast’
Up in the air in the Hills. After dealing with dramatic feuds and relationship breakdowns on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, the cast is playing coy about whether they are ready to do it all again next season. “Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won't put me on pause. It would be a […]
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery: See Their Before and After Pictures
Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville, and Tamra Barney are among the many who've 'fessed up to boob jobs, chin implants, and liposuction
90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Defends New Boyfriend Tony's Controversial Tattoo, And Fans Aren't Having It
90 Day: The Single Life's viewers are upset after learning about Tony's controversial tattoo.
Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo
Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family
Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bravo ‘Isn’t Happy’ With RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin or the Gorgas After Their Altercation at BravoCon
Dealing with the aftermath. After the Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at members of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga's team, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Bravo is "not happy" with the reality stars after the incident. Jennifer, 45, had a run-in with Joe and Melissa, both 43, in […]
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
Bravo's Andy Cohen on Lisa Rinna Accusations: 'There Is No Secret Footage'
At Bravocon 2022 in NYC on October 14, the Bravo boss responded to Rinna's claims that there is footage of Kathy Hilton that has not aired.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Relationship Timeline
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are one of several Vanderpump Rules couples who've walked down the aisle … but their nuptials didn't play out on the Bravo series. Before introducing fans to Beau on season 7 of the Bravo series, the former SURver documented messy relationships with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher on […]
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist Before Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist prior to a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience...
Comments / 0