Las Vegas, NV

WSOC Charlotte

New president's bid to protect the Amazon will face hurdles

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — In a victory speech Sunday, Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. “We will once again monitor and do surveillance in the Amazon. We will fight every illegal activity,”...
WTNH

Marriage in trouble? Yale study finds it could make heart attack recovery slower

Marital stress – especially if it’s severe – may make it harder for younger adults to regain good physical and mental health following a heart attack, increasing the likelihood for chest pain and hospital readmission, a new study suggests. “Health care professionals need to be aware of personal factors that may contribute to cardiac recovery […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

