Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
Daylight Saving Time FREE depository and recycling hours

HOUSTON (KIAH) Starting Sunday, November 6, 2022, The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Departments (SWMD) six (6) Neighborhood Depositories & Recycling Centers will be adjusting their hours of operation. For the safety of our customers and staff now that daylight savings time is ending, the locations listed below will...
KPRC 2 Investigates: AT&T phone service frustration after loved one dies

HOUSTON – You might remember the days when everyone had a landline or maybe you still have one. About 75% of older Americans still have landlines in their homes. Some are used to connecting to other services, but other people do use the landline to make calls. A Houston family said they don’t want the phone mess they are dealing with to happen to others, so they called KPRC 2 Investigates for help.
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg

If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing

Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
DO YOU KNOW ABOUT CWD?

You don’t have to get too far out of the city to see white-tailed deer. They are highly adaptable and are thriving in most of the suburbs around Houston. I realize everyone’s idea of beauty is different but I believe most people think deer are beautiful. For me they represent gentleness. If you’ve ever seen a close-up photo of a deer face, you’ll notice the beautiful eyes and long eyelashes. They are among the most graceful of all hoofed animals. Even though I see them every day in my neighborhood, I still feel in awe when I see them. They give me a sense of peace.
The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas

Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
