Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
cw39.com
Daylight Saving Time FREE depository and recycling hours
HOUSTON (KIAH) Starting Sunday, November 6, 2022, The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Departments (SWMD) six (6) Neighborhood Depositories & Recycling Centers will be adjusting their hours of operation. For the safety of our customers and staff now that daylight savings time is ending, the locations listed below will...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: AT&T phone service frustration after loved one dies
HOUSTON – You might remember the days when everyone had a landline or maybe you still have one. About 75% of older Americans still have landlines in their homes. Some are used to connecting to other services, but other people do use the landline to make calls. A Houston family said they don’t want the phone mess they are dealing with to happen to others, so they called KPRC 2 Investigates for help.
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
Social Security benefits to increase for 2023 amid inflation
The U.S. Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 in an Oct. 13 news release—the highest increase in Social Security benefits since 1981. Cost-of-living adjustments are set based on increases in the consumer price index, or CPI, which is calculated on a monthly basis by the...
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
papercitymag.com
Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing
Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Kemah Boardwalk restaurants – 15 places where you can eat delicious Seafood, Mexican and more!
The 60-acre Kemah Boardwalk runs alongside Galveston Bay and Clear Lake and is home to a number of amusements, beautiful shops, festivals, boardwalk games, seaside entertainment, and, of course, waterfront eating establishments. Finding a place to eat is fun because there are so many interesting options to explore, from distinctive...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
METRO approves installation of permanent safety barriers between bus drivers and passengers
The Houston METRO board just approved a purchase that will help their bus operators feel a little safer on the job.
How much do you really need to live in Houston?
Of course it depends on your living expenses, children (if any), and other monthly bills related to entertainment, health insurance, or transportation. What is a livable salary in Houston?
Click2Houston.com
$1M ticket sold in Humble as Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa – Someone in Humble is a lucky winner Sunday morning as the Powerball jackpot grew larger. The winning ticket was sold at Kroger, located in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway, according to Texas Lottery. No one matched all six numbers and won the...
houstonpettalk.com
DO YOU KNOW ABOUT CWD?
You don’t have to get too far out of the city to see white-tailed deer. They are highly adaptable and are thriving in most of the suburbs around Houston. I realize everyone’s idea of beauty is different but I believe most people think deer are beautiful. For me they represent gentleness. If you’ve ever seen a close-up photo of a deer face, you’ll notice the beautiful eyes and long eyelashes. They are among the most graceful of all hoofed animals. Even though I see them every day in my neighborhood, I still feel in awe when I see them. They give me a sense of peace.
The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas
Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
