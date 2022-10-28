SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Commissioners Court passed a resolution unanimously to designate the Smith County Emergency Operations Center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr. on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the building will now be known as the Jack M. Skeen Jr. Emergency Operations Center of Smith County. Smith County Judge-Elect Debbie Gunter and Judge Diane DeVasto came up with the idea to honor Skeen, who has served the county and city of Tyler for 50 years. Skeen graduated from Baylor Law School and was the Assistant District Attorney for Smith County, then he became the city attorney and a municipal court judge. In 1982, he was named as the Smith County District Attorney and served for six terms. Skeen was elected as the judge for the 241st district court in 2003. He is expecting to retire at the end of 2022.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO