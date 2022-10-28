Read full article on original website
Commissioners approve naming Emergency Operations Center after Judge
SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Commissioners Court passed a resolution unanimously to designate the Smith County Emergency Operations Center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr. on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the building will now be known as the Jack M. Skeen Jr. Emergency Operations Center of Smith County. Smith County Judge-Elect Debbie Gunter and Judge Diane DeVasto came up with the idea to honor Skeen, who has served the county and city of Tyler for 50 years. Skeen graduated from Baylor Law School and was the Assistant District Attorney for Smith County, then he became the city attorney and a municipal court judge. In 1982, he was named as the Smith County District Attorney and served for six terms. Skeen was elected as the judge for the 241st district court in 2003. He is expecting to retire at the end of 2022.
Tyler Recycles Day 2022
TYLER — Tyler Recycles Day is back in 2022 on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. Officials say the event is Keep Tyler Beautiful’s most popular community collection event, joining thousands of local organizers holding recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day. During Tyler Recycles Day, community members may bring acceptable recyclables to the Downtown Recycling Center on N. Bois D’Arc Ave. Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will be providing special services for the duration of the event. Ark-La-Tex Shredding will offer free personal document shredding for individuals and businesses. There will be a collection station for all types of batteries hosted by Interstate Batteries.
Longview student arrested for allegedly making threat to junior high
LONGVIEW — Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday. According to Longview police and our news partner KETK, officers were advised on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media. Authorities said they investigated the situation, interviewed witnesses and looked at several social media accounts. On Monday, police verified that a student made threats toward the Pine Tree Junior High School campus. The student was later detained on a charge of terroristic threat, said law enforcement. They were not on school property at the time. The unnamed student was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott
TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
