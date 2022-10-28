Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Driver crashes into home in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a car that crashed into a home in Revere early Monday morning. Photos show that a car hit the side of the building on North Shore Road, getting wedged underneath it. Crews have since removed the car, which left behind a large hole in the base of the home.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash Near State Line
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Motorcycle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle over the weekend. A “Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle” was reported stolen from Wheeler Avenue at 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The motorcycle was “with black decals, white/black/gold seat and gold rims,” said Police. It has...
nbcboston.com
Tractor Trailer Rolls Over on I-395 in Oxford
A tractor trailer rolled over early Monday morning on Interstate 395 North in Oxford, Massachusetts. The crash is being handled by Massachusetts State Police, and fire officials also responded to the scene. Video of the scene showed the truck laying on its side in the road. The driver, who state...
ABC6.com
Police: Girl dies in early morning crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a girl died after a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning. State police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to a single-car crash on Interstate 95 north near exit 3. At the scene, police found...
Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning
A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
fallriverreporter.com
One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95
A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
nbcboston.com
2 Pets Killed, Firefighter Injured in Milford Fire
One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Authorities said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney Street. The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford fire. Two cats were killed and one was injured in...
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
Driver charged in crash that injured 2-year-old
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. A sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates said Erika Ahrens, 21, was driving the vehicle at the […]
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
whdh.com
State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence
METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released.
whdh.com
Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,500
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,500. The scam was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 by an Arthur Street resident. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said the scam was for “$3,500 through a cash transfer app.”. When using...
