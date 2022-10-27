ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

CBS News

Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
CHICAGO, IL

