FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Florida boy who has autism found safe in Canada roughly two months later
Miami-Dade police say Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a young boy who has autism and was kidnapped in late August, allegedly by his father and grandmother, has been found safe in Canada, CBS Miami reports. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted...
CBS News
Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
Fired Michigan police officer to face murder trial in killing of Black motorist Patrick Lyoya
A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week about the death in April of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A...
Arrest made in 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls from Delphi, Indiana
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced Monday that a local resident named Richard Allen has been arrested on two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, of Delphi, Indiana. Watch some of Carter's remarks.
A drop of blood led to an arrest in a couple's 1989 killings. Now police are checking if the suspect is linked to other cold cases.
Police are investigating whether an upstate New York man is linked to cold case killings in New York after he was recently charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in Vermont. Michael Louise was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Friday, two days after he was...
