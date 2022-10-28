ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homers, Handshakes and Hoskins: The Long Road to the World Series

Their home run celebration is simple. It is almost too simple to be called a handshake, really, just a few movements that look so instinctive they might as well be automatic. When Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan sees Rhys Hoskins hit a ball out of the park, he waits for the first baseman to round the corner toward home and then he slaps his hand and gives him a pat on the butt. See? That’s all it is.
Christian McCaffrey's TD trifecta powers 49ers past Rams

Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
