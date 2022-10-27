ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police. The robbery happened in the 0-100 block of East Jackson Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said a 48-year-old man was inside his BMW when a black four-door sedan pulled up...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) -- Two women are dead and two men are injured after a three-car crash in Geneva early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident initially discovered by West Chicago Police.
GENEVA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy