Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
kitco.com
Copper production in Chile falls 2% in September - report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. INE said that activity in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in September 2022 was flat y-o-y, noting an...
kitco.com
Southern Copper posts net income of $519M in Q3, flags lower metal prices and higher costs
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company explained that lower mined copper output was primarily driven by an 11.8% drop in production at...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
teslarati.com
Tesla has mulled over buying 20% stake of mining giant Glencore
Tesla has talked with Glencore about buying stake of the Swiss mining giant. Sources close to the matter told Financial Times that Tesla and Glencore held preliminary discussions last year. Talks between the company continued until March 2022. Glencore’s chief executive Gary Eagle visited Tesla’s Fremont Factory in March.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
kitco.com
Mexico's Pemex reports narrower quarterly loss, growing fuel sales
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Friday reported its third quarter net loss narrowed to $2.58 billion (52.0 billion pesos), but said it had suffered from increased sales costs as well as currency exchange losses as the peso weakened against the dollar. The results...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
CNBC
China's factory activity drops, bogged down by more Covid controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
US oil giants report huge profits in tight energy market
A day after blockbuster profits from European oil heavyweights, US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported another round of bumper earnings, prompting fresh attention from the White House. The eye-popping reports drew a new snipe from President Joe Biden and came on the heels of hefty profits reported earlier this week by TotalEnergies and Shell that have reignited a European debate on windfall profits taxes.
Oil giants rake in record profits as energy prices remain high
Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated.Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.In August, President Joe Biden said "Exxon made more money than God this year." The president's rebuke came a month before Exxon Mobil booked what was then an unprecedented $17.8 billion profit in the second quarter. In its most recent quarter...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
kitco.com
U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output,...
kitco.com
UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The British president of the COP26 climate summit Alok Sharma said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government should explore extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a fiscal statement next month. "These are excessive profits, and they have to be...
kitco.com
Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
kitco.com
Argonaut Gold completes $200 million loan financing
Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) said today it closed its previously announced US$250 million loan facilities. Funds will be used for Argonauts development and construction of its Magino project, 40 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario. A positive feasibility study was published December 2017 showcasing open-pit mining opportunity.
maritime-executive.com
Logistics Firms Predict Lower Volumes as Ocean Freight Market Softens
DAs market conditions remain bearish amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and inflation pressures, Q3 results published last week by key logistics companies prove the softening demand in the ocean freight sector. In its recent update, DP World reported mixed third quarter results, posting a 2.1 per cent increase in...
rigzone.com
Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Spend To Reach $369B By 2028
Almost 310,000km of new pipelines are forecast to be installed between 2022 and 2028, translating into a spend of $369 billion. — Initial findings from Westwood’s upcoming onshore pipeline market forecast indicate that the outlook for oil and gas-related pipelines has improved in 2021, driven by higher commodity prices and a recognition from numerous markets that diversification in supply is required. Overall, almost 310,000km of new pipelines are forecast to be installed between 2022 and 2028, translating into a spend of $369 billion.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 31 daily chart alert - Bulls holding technical advantage
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. A fledgling price uptrend is in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices will be sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
