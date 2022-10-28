Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated.Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.In August, President Joe Biden said "Exxon made more money than God this year." The president's rebuke came a month before Exxon Mobil booked what was then an unprecedented $17.8 billion profit in the second quarter. In its most recent quarter...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO