Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service
The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
17 Celebrities, Songs, And Movies That Got An Award Or Nomination Revoked
At the very first Oscars, Charlie Chaplin was up for one third of the awards, but the Academy was so afraid he'd win them all that they disqualified ALL of his nominations.
