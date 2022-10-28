ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

County heads to the polls Nov. 8

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
Crawford County voters will help elect a governor and other state and national officials Tuesday, Nov. 8.
But voters looking to decide a local race may be out of luck depending on where they live.
Only four contested local race are on the general election ballot. One is a four-way race for two seats on the Crawford County Board in District 1. Three-way races for two seats exist in districts 2, 4 and 5.
In District 1, Republicans Denise Wells and Michael Delaney face Democrats Brian I. Sellers and Tiffany Titsworth.
All four District 1 candidates were unopposed in the primary except for Delaney. He was appointed by county Republicans to fill a vacancy on the ballot in July.
Wells is a legislative assistant to State Rep. Chris Miller and works as a bus driver for Palestine Unit 3. She holds a substitute teachers license, paraprofessional certificate and a food managers sanitation certificate and is the secretary for the Crawford County Republican Committee. She also is the precinct committeeman for Hutsonville 1.
Sellers is a volunteer on the Hutsonville Township Fire Department and Crawford County Rescue, Sellers has been a member of Local Union 157 of the Plumbers and Steamfitters for 19 years.
Titsworth is the manager of the Robinson AT&T store.
In District 2, Republicans Tim Bennett and Gary Woolverton will vie against Democrat Amy L. Coonce.
Bennett has worked as a barber since 1975.
Woolverton is former member of the planning and zoning review boards of Sumpter Township, Wayne County, Mich. He has also served as a preinct committeeman in Honey Creek 1.
Coonce is an instructor for Lake Land College at the Robinson Correctional Center. She is also President of Crawford County Democratic Women.
In District 3, Republican incumbent Jonathon Goff and fellow Republican William “Bill” Burke Jr. will run against Democrat Jenny Buckley Coulter.
Goff is a certified crop advisor and manager at Mont Eagle Mills, Oblong. He was orginally appointed to the board following the July 2018 death of member Kevin Utterback. He was first elected later that year.
Burke is the owner of United Country Burke Auction and Realty, Midway Dine In and Carry Out, Midway Dine In and Carry Out Liquor Store and AAA&B Properties LLC. He has been active with the Crawford County Development Association and is a past president of the Illinois State Auctioneers Association. Burke also served on the Oblong Village Board.
Buckley-Coulter is employed by Robinson Title Company and previously worked as a teller for First Financial Bank.
In District 4, Republican incumbent Shane Robinson and GOP candidate Brittany Stone are unopposed.
In District 5, Republican incumbent Garry D. Wilson and fellow Republican Kim Wade-Decker will run against Democrat Regina Pool.
Wade-Decker is a staff nurse working in Good Samaritan Hospital’s LaSalle Mental Health Unit in Vincennes and is chair of its unit-based nursing council. She is also a staff nurse working PRN for Lawrence/Crawford Association for Exceptional Citizens in Robinson.
Wilson was appointed to the board to fill the vacancy created by the death of James Keller last year. He is the owner of Wilson Miscellaneous Detailing and Powerwashing and a driver for Rucker’s Transportation. He also is a board member of Leadership Crawford County.
Pool is the office manager at SENCO Construction Inc. and heads Paws for Prevention, the county’s new spay and nueter organization. She previously served as secretary of the Robinson Girl’s Softball Association.
Under state law, all seats on the board are up for election following following the decennial U.S. Census. Once the board re-organizes Dec. 1, it will be determined which five members will serve full four-year terms and which will need to run again in 2024.
Six of the current 10 members — Mitchell Williams, Clint Williamson, David Fulling, Kip Randolph, Kevin Dart and Don Goupil — chose not to run again. A seventh incumbent, Koert Bartman, was defeated in the primary.
Other local offices that will be up for election Tuesday include county clerk, county treasurer and sheriff.
Republican candidates Becky Staley and Rikki Callaway are unopposed for the clerk and treasurer’s positions, while Republican incumbent William Rutan is unopposed for sheriff.
The incumbent clerk and treasurer — Fayrene Wright and Twyla Bailey — are retiring this year.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Brush is the only candidate for regional superintendent of schools. He is also a Republican.
On the federal level, voters will help decide if Democrat incumbent Tammy Duckworth maintains her U.S. Senate seat. She faces GOP candidate Kathi Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath.
For U.S. representative, Republican Mike Bost is vying with Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel.
Meanwhile, Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker seeks a second term as governor against challengers Darren Bailey, a Republican, and Scott Schluter, a Libertarian.
Incumbent Democrats also face challenges to re-election for the offices of attorney general, comptroller and treasurer.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is running against Republican Thomas DeVore and Libertarian Daniel Robin, while Comptroller Susan Mendoza faces Republican Shannon L. Tersi and Libertarian Deirdre McCloskey. Treasurer Michael Frerichs faces Republican Tom Demmer and Libertarian Preston Nelson.
Secrtary of State Jesse White is not running again. Seeking his position are Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, Republican Dan Brady and Libertarian Jon Stewart.
GOP candidates Chapin Rose and Adam Niemerg are unopposed for state senator and representative, respectively.
Voters will choose between Democrat Brian Roberts and Republican Mike McHenry to fill a Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court vacancy. The seat was previously filled by Judge David Overstreet. Voters will also be asked if Appellate Court Judge Judy Cates and Second Judicial Court Judge Michael Valentine should be retained.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
