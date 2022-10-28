Read full article on original website
Warm, Dry Weather Allowing for Rapid Harvest Progress in MN & Iowa
Minnesota had 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 30th, according to the USDA. Average temperatures were five to ten degrees higher than normal over most of the state. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 21% very short, 33% short, 45% adequate and 1% surplus. Corn harvested for...
Experts Watching Several Tight Races in Minnesota
More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterm elections. With everyday closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter. In the 2nd Congressional District, the faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won. It among...
