On Saturday, Lakeview Academy's Henry Stewart and Liv Lekas both placed at the GIAA state championship meet at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. In the boys race, Stewart earned fifth overall with a run of 17 minutes, 55 seconds. Lekas was fifth in the girls race with a time of 21:10.
WAMEGO — The 2022 Kansas Class 1A and Class 2A were held at Wamego Country Club Saturday and featured a number of area runners. The Hartford High School boys team finished seventh overall in Class 1A, and the Northern Heights High School boys team placed 11th in the Class 2A competition.
Coral Springs continues a fantastic fall season of swimming, with three schools competing in the postseason. The Coral Springs Charter swim team shined during the District Tournament at the Coral Springs. Aquatic Center on Friday and will have nine swimmers heading to Regionals. The boys’ team, who finished sixth overall,...
JENSEN BEACH — The Jensen Beach Falcons volleyball team took care of its business at hand Friday night, but team members feel they will have to play better going forward in the state playoffs. Against a familiar foe in its second playoff match, Jensen Beach dominated district rival Okeechobee...
Nicole Dauberman and Matt O’Brien took their turn posing under the PIAA District 3 championships banner Saturday at Big Spring High School. They stood side by side in white and red Warrior cross country uniforms, identical gold medals draped around their necks. The Susquehannock seniors were two of the...
