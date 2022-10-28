Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 9 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners continue to face tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and things get even more difficult in Week 9 with injuries piling up and six offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers from the Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 9 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Chase Claypool trade on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'Not surprised' Packers were in on deal
Silence is golden. Sometimes, it's painful. The Packers were, once again, deafeningly quiet prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite having their sights set on a player that was moved. That's not great news for Aaron Rodgers, who needs just a bit more wide receiver help this year. Chase...
Former Vikings DE Jared Allen 'legendary' for horseback Ring of Honor ceremony entrance
Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor on Sunday, and he made sure no one would forget the ceremony. Allen rode onto the field at halftime on horseback, six years after he announced his retirement by "riding off into the sunset" on a horse.
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett appears to take shot at Russell Wilson after win over Giants
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a veiled shot at his former quarterback on Sunday. Lockett told reporters after Seattle's 27-13 win over the Giants, "It's amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit." That was considered a dig at Russell Wilson. While Lockett didn't...
Packers trade rumors: Why Green Bay didn't (or couldn't) make a deal before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling as a team. Green Bay had lost four consecutive games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills and were suddenly questioning whether they were in the playoff picture, let alone the division race. Indeed, Green Bay was in dire straits after a...
Chase Claypool trade details: Bears deal draft pick for Steelers wideout, giving Justin Fields help
Busy hands are happy hands, and Ryan Poles has been a busy — and happy — man. A day after trading Roquan Smith to the Ravens for a second-round pick, the Bears GM made another move, this time swinging a deal for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in the hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer
The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould laughs off Jalen Ramsey shove: 'I think he asked me for my jersey for Christmas'
The 49ers and Rams displayed their in-state rivalry in a brief shoving match during the teams' Sunday meeting in Los Angeles. Jalen Ramsey was the instigator for the Rams, and the player he chose to target was someone with whom he has a surprising history of confrontation: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
William Jackson III trade details: Steelers acquire CB from Commanders after rough stint in Washington
The Steelers appeared to be sellers when they traded Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. However, they also took the opportunity to buy low on a once-prominent free agent. The Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Commanders on...
Why didn't the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline may have deterred suitors
The hunt for Hunt is over. The Browns weere reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and it came down to the wire; Cleveland beat division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards in the win.
NFL DFS picks Week 9: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
As the fantasy football season surges toward Week 9, many owners in seasonal redraft leagues have given up hope (thanks for nothing, Derek Carr, James Robinson, and Courtland Sutton!). Six teams on bye and countless injuries don't help! However, daily fantasy football allows us the Zen-like ability to start fresh with new lineups every week. And as long as you find cheap DFS sleepers and under-the-radar value plays, you could become a weekly winner on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 10 matchup
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) will head to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). The Tigers are the frontrunners to win the ACC Atlantic division and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Irish are looking to build off their win last week against ranked Syracuse and become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday night.
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents
We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Giants would 'consider' adding WR when healthy, GM says
Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing a return to the field after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl 56, and he has several suitors for his services, including the Bills, 49ers and maybe a reunion with the Rams. Well, another reunion could be in the works, but with the team...
T.J. Hockenson trade details: Vikings send draft picks to Lions for TE before NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has delivered at least one major trade on the final day, and it was one that few expected. The Lions have traded their top tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Vikings in exchange for a couple of draft picks. Two draft picks will also head back to Minnesota as a part of the deal.
