As the fantasy football season surges toward Week 9, many owners in seasonal redraft leagues have given up hope (thanks for nothing, Derek Carr, James Robinson, and Courtland Sutton!). Six teams on bye and countless injuries don't help! However, daily fantasy football allows us the Zen-like ability to start fresh with new lineups every week. And as long as you find cheap DFS sleepers and under-the-radar value plays, you could become a weekly winner on DraftKings and FanDuel.

20 HOURS AGO