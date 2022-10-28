ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 9 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners continue to face tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and things get even more difficult in Week 9 with injuries piling up and six offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers from the Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 9 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer

The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 9: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

As the fantasy football season surges toward Week 9, many owners in seasonal redraft leagues have given up hope (thanks for nothing, Derek Carr, James Robinson, and Courtland Sutton!). Six teams on bye and countless injuries don't help! However, daily fantasy football allows us the Zen-like ability to start fresh with new lineups every week. And as long as you find cheap DFS sleepers and under-the-radar value plays, you could become a weekly winner on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Sporting News

Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 10 matchup

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) will head to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). The Tigers are the frontrunners to win the ACC Atlantic division and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Irish are looking to build off their win last week against ranked Syracuse and become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents

We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy