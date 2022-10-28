ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Deaths of 6 children, 2 adults in Oklahoma possible murder-suicide, police say

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n7AP_0iqQHDZd00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of eight people found Thursday in a burning home in Broken Arrow as a possible murder-suicide, according to police and KOKI-TV.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house on fire on South Hickory Avenue just after 4 p.m. Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-family house.

Inside, they found two adults dead in a front room with “significant injuries” that appeared to be “criminal in nature.” In the rear of the house, in a bedroom where the fire appeared to have originated, firefighters found six children between the ages of 1 and 13 dead.

“At this time, we do not believe that any of the victims died from the fire,” Moore said. “However, the final determination for the cause of death will be made by the medical examiner.”

Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said authorities are investigating the case as a murder-suicide, citing the places where the victims were found as suspicious. Authorities did not immediately speculate on possible causes of death for the victims due to the “extensive nature of the fire,” Berryhill said.

“I can tell you we recovered firearms from the home,” he said. “We’re still investigating exactly what happened, and until the medical examiner comes back and gives us specific findings, we’re not prepared to release that at this time.”

Police did not identify the people found dead Thursday. Berryhill said authorities were still notifying next of kin on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

“At this time, it’s going to be under investigation,” Moore said. “We won’t have a determination until the conclusion of this investigation, and we send that evidence to the lab and look it over closely.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Father and son arrested after AT&T store burglary

TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Spooky happenings at Tulsa Little Theatre

TULSA, Okla. — ‘Tis the season for pumpkins, scary costumes and haunted houses. But there are buildings in Green Country that some say are actually haunted. Years ago, when attorney Bryce Hill was a law student at the University of Tulsa, he would pass the Tulsa Little Theatre, at East 15th Street and South Delaware Avenue, on the way to class. Little did he know that someday he would own it.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business

SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy