Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
The Dispatch
Resort Officials, Ad Firm Reveal Rebranding Campaign
OCEAN CITY – While the new campaign won’t be officially rolled out until the spring, resort officials and stakeholders last week got a sneak peak of sorts for the town’s new rebranding and marketing strategy. Last December, the Mayor and Council confirmed BVK Advertising as the successful...
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 calculation error 'update' provides no new information to frustrated families
Maryland (WBFF) — There are more questions than answers for Maryland families whose college funds remain frozen Tuesday. As FOX 45 has been reporting for months now, Maryland 529 continues to work through what they say is an ‘interest calculation error’ impacting thousands of account holders. The...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Delaware River Basin waterways are still polluted 50 years after the Clean Water Act | Opinion
Nearly 50 years after the enactment of the Clean Water Act, half of America’s assessed waterways are impaired by pollution ― meaning they do not meet their state’s water quality standards for designated uses, including recreation, aquatic life, fish consumption, or drinking water sources ― according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project.
mocoshow.com
Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland
A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive
Wicomico has been without a permanent county executive since the summer of 2020, when Republican Bob Culver died. The post In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
