Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
BCSO: 2022 boating season challenging
PRIEST RIVER — It was a challenging boating season, Bonner County Marine Sgt. Dan Albanese said, noting complications posed by a limited staff, high waters, and a fatal boating accident, he told the Lakes Commission Wednesday. While the 2022 boating season was slower on paper, the county saw a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Snapping turtles pose problem in area
DOVER — Snapping turtles have settled in Dover, or at least that is what he keeps hearing from Dover residents, when Casey McCormack of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game goes out to look for them. McCormack told the Lakes Commission at their quarterly meeting Wednesday about the...
Comments / 0