Read full article on original website
United Prison States
4d ago
Imagine how much we could build of we didn't have to launder trillions through ukraine for bidens war??
Reply
3
Related
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says about the 2020 election....
akbizmag.com
First Steps, Last Mile for Rural Alaska Broadband Fiber Projects
GCI’s Bruce Rein leads a survey crew near Eek to identify potential landing locations for the Airraq Network fiber optic cable. With Alaska’s short construction season, every second counts, so work is getting underway immediately on the Airraq Network (pronounced EYE-huk). Less than two weeks after Bethel Native Corporation and GCI announced the project to bring a fiber optic cable up the mouth of the Kuskokwim River, survey crews were already on site.
alaskapublic.org
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Alaska was the first U.S. state to allow dental therapists – professionals who have certification but who are not dentists — to provide general care for patients’ teeth and mouths. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the mostly Yup’ik and highly rural region in western Alaska, was the first in the state where dental therapists were allowed to practice.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 1
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Geneva Financial To Expand To Alaska
The lender announced the opening of a new branch in Anchorage. Geneva says that the branch is to be headed by Branch Manager Lisa Makoni. The new branch will continue to offer Geneva's product offerings such as conventional, FHA, VA and more. Geneva Financial, a direct mortgage lender operating in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Port of Alaska is benefiting from federal infrastructure funds with a recently announced award of $68.7 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson praised the work of Alaska’s congressional delegation for securing the funding and said it comes...
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska
HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - While trick-or-treaters are still counting and trading their Halloween hauls, the city of Palmer is getting into the season of giving by acknowledging those who are giving back. At the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting, Mayor Steve Carrington signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
alaskapublic.org
Walker and Gara band together in Alaska governor’s race with a joint ad against Dunleavy
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara took the unusual step Friday of releasing a joint online advertisement against their Republican opponent, incumbent governor Mike Dunleavy. Walker, an independent, and Gara, a Democrat, have both said they are running to unseat Dunleavy. The ad, featuring Walker’s running mate Heidi Drygas,...
kinyradio.com
Bidding in the special Cook Inlet Oil & Gas sale opens Dec. 12
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas formally noticed an oil and gas lease sale for the available State acreage in the Cook Inlet region. Bidding will open Dec. 12, 2022 and bid results will be published on Dec. 30. This sale is the...
seniorvoicealaska.com
Electric vehicle was a good choice, says Alaskan
Richard Sewell came to Alaska in 1981 for a job at the Municipality of Anchorage as Regional Economist. He owned a couple of seafood businesses, and subsequently went to work in 2004 for the Dept. of Transportation Division of Statewide Aviation. Recently, he was hired as the Merrill Field Airport Manager in Anchorage.
ktoo.org
‘My phone is constantly blowing up’: Alaska voters contend with increase in campaign text messages
Are you getting a lot of text messages from candidates running for office? You’re not alone. Campaigns are no longer just using the traditional mailer or TV ad to reach voters. Now they’re increasingly popping up on your cellphone. While campaign workers say it’s a better way to...
kdll.org
Moose Pass history book selected for Alaska Book Week
From a book about the town’s history to a historic walking tour, the community of Moose Pass is getting a detailed view into its own past. And this year, readers from all over the state got a glimpse, too. The team behind the book — called People, Paths and Places: The Frontier History of Moose Pass, Alaska — was invited to participate in the 2022 Alaska Book Week, a celebration of books written and published in the state and run by the nonprofit Alaska Center for the Book.
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
thealaska100.com
First look: Northern Pacific Airways new jet & Anchorage airport’s North Terminal upgrades
Northern Pacific Airways showcased its nearly completed upgrades of the North Terminal in the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport last month. The preview event greeted attendees with a newly constructed 50-seat, mini-IMAX theater, a beautifully modernized 2,800-square-foot lounge and bar area and a detailed look at their first Alaska-ready Boeing 757-200.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
Comments / 3