Lions send Hockenson to Vikings in trade between division rivals
The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a rare deal between division rivals, the Vikings announced Tuesday. Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-round selection for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder. The Lions ship off Hockenson...
CFB Week 10 big games: The season's first No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown
Call it sour grapes if you want (welcome to being a sports bettor), but our lone loss against the spread in this space last week came from a Heisman favorite not playing up to the hype. Sure, the Buckeyes' defense could have allowed fewer points to Penn State, but it...
Major conference preview: Most important name for each ACC team
The 2021-22 campaign was supposed to be a down year for the ACC. Instead, the conference was well represented at the Big Dance, which featured an epic Final Four matchup between archrivals North Carolina and Duke. Nobody is sleeping on the ACC this time around. Three of its schools made...
NFL Week 9 teasers: Eyeing market moves to guide the way
Week 8 only provided tease-up options with mixed results. The Jets lingered, while the Saints and Broncos didn't need any points. Alternatively, the Texans and Rams couldn't hang with their opponents at home. Week 9 provides a similar setup to last week, where if you want to continue to play...
Major conference preview: Each Big Ten team's key word for 2022-23 season
The Big Ten secured the most bids for the third straight NCAA Tournament. The conference sent a nation-leading nine schools to the Big Dance last season, but none advanced past the Sweet 16. It's now been 22 years since a Big Ten program claimed the national championship. With the league...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Steelers ship Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 2023 second-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced. The draft pick is the Bears' original second-round selection and not the one received from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal. Claypool will provide a...
Kansas suspends Self for 4 games, imposes recruiting restrictions
Kansas is suspending head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for four games, the school announced. The Jayhawks will also cut the number of scholarships by three across the next three years in men's basketball. The school will impose a six-week ban on any recruiting communications, as well as any unofficial visits. Additionally, Kansas will give itself 13 fewer days of permitted recruiting in 2022-23 and remove four official visits this season and in 2023-24.
Michigan State suspends 4 players after postgame incident with Michigan DB
Michigan State has suspended defensive backs Angelo Grose and Khary Crump, defensive end Zion Young, and linebacker Itayvion Brown for their role in the postgame altercation between Spartans players and Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, the school announced Sunday. Social media posts showed multiple Michigan State student-athletes roughing up McBurrows...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after less than 2 seasons
Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after he spent less than two seasons at the helm, the program announced Monday. "Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football," the program said in a statement obtained by Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer.
CFP Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson earn top spots
Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson hold the top four slots in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Volunteers are in the top four for the first time, with Josh Heupel's revival of the program moving at warp speed. The incredible home victory over Alabama cemented the Volunteers' place among the SEC elite this season, and a win at Georgia this Saturday would almost guarantee a spot in the playoff at season's end. The explosive offense leads the country in scoring at 49.4 points per contest with Hendon Hooker among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.
Winners and losers from the NFL trade deadline
TheScore's NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, examines Tuesday's most meaningful trades to see who won and lost at the trade deadline. Vikings: T.J. Hockenson is a big-time talent and matchup nightmare who can really run. His move to Minnesota from Detroit will do wonders for All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 1. Hockenson will love head coach Kevin O'Connell's tight end-friendly offense. Expect Hockenson to be deployed all over the field, even as a wideout. To quote one scout I spoke with: "That offense just got a lot better."
Report: Georgia's Nolan Smith to miss rest of season with pec injury
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN. It's uncertain if the projected first-round pick in the 2023 draft will be able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, adds Thamel. Smith - who suffered the...
AP Poll: Tennessee, Ohio State tied at 2; 3 Pac-12 teams in top 10
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
Updated NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips
The NFL trade season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. (We've updated our big board to reflect the latest speculation about which players could be available.) The big board. Rank Player Age Signed through. 1 Saints...
Falcons outlast Panthers in wild OT game, sit 1st in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons are in control of the NFC South. The Falcons survived a wild overtime game against the Carolina Panthers to move to 4-4 on the season. Kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yard field goal to seal the win and cement Atlanta's place atop the division. Carolina seemed set...
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 8 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Jets sitting at 5-3 halfway through the season really should be reason for celebration. In some respects, it is. After a tough first year on the job, Robert Saleh finally has this team headed back in the right direction.
Steelers trade for Commanders' Jackson
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson, the teams announced Tuesday. The Commanders receive a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick in return for Jackson and a conditional 2025 seventh-rounder. The veteran reportedly requested an exit from Washington several weeks ago due to a poor scheme fit. Jackson signed...
NBA Podcast: Digging into the Bucks, Hawks, and tampering punishments
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The Sixers lose two second-round draft picks due to tampering. Milwaukee's defense is downright scary, and the offense should improve when Khris Middleton returns. The Hawks have been perplexing. Trae Young...
