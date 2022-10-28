Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson hold the top four slots in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Volunteers are in the top four for the first time, with Josh Heupel's revival of the program moving at warp speed. The incredible home victory over Alabama cemented the Volunteers' place among the SEC elite this season, and a win at Georgia this Saturday would almost guarantee a spot in the playoff at season's end. The explosive offense leads the country in scoring at 49.4 points per contest with Hendon Hooker among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO