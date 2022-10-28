ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Girls Volleyball: 2022 Class 5A girls volleyball regional brackets, schedule

AURORA | Brackets and schedule for the 12 three-team 2022 Class 5A regional volleyball tournaments scheduled to be completed by Nov. 5 at various sites as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Times will be updated as they are set. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the Nov. 10-12 5A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. Regional schedules will be updated. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Cross Country: Title-hopeful Cherokee Trail ends up sixth in 5A boys race

COLORADO SPRINGS | The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished third at the Class 5A state meet in 2021 and virtually intact and coming off an impressive regular season, entertained hopes of a team podium finish Saturday. Several other teams had high hopes as well and some outperformed expectations...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Curation headline here

Monday brings bootiful Halloween weather — no snow. Mild temperatures today and tonight offer that rare trick or treat session without working a heavy coat into your kids’ costumes. More weather here. First up, police are still searching for a man accused of killing three men and a...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado’s historic Red Rocks music venue works to become more accessible

MORRISON | Natalie Ostberg of Pine loves to attend concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 29-year-old loves all genres of music, according to her mom, Laurel, who figures Natalie has been to at least 100 concerts since 2002. She’s rocked out to Earth, Wind and Fire, Cyndi Lauper, Arlo Guthrie, Stevie Nicks and many more.
MORRISON, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Alex Villagran will restore the Adams County treasurer’s office

Editor: As a fellow graduate of the University of Michigan, I can vouch for the high standards that Alex Villagran has achieved. Alex has dedicated his life to helping his fellow man meet their obligations. Alex understands how finances can affect our ability to respond to changes that can overwhelm. So I was surprised to read the decision by the editors of The Sentinel, a fine source for news about our community.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: P.K. Kaiser speaks the truth

Editor: There comes a time when we stand up for people who speak the truth, who are honorable and who love Democracy. P.K. KAISER is one of those people. He is our current Arapahoe County Assessor, and he is running for re-election. P.K. has made money for the county every year he has held office. He has a record for accountability and transparency, and I have voted for him. I am asking for your vote to re-elect P.K.Kaiser as Arapahoe County Assessor.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

