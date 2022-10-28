Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrolDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince votersSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Man arrested for firing gun at DougCo middle school flag football gameHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Colorado to offer more rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
Girls Volleyball: 2022 Class 5A girls volleyball regional brackets, schedule
AURORA | Brackets and schedule for the 12 three-team 2022 Class 5A regional volleyball tournaments scheduled to be completed by Nov. 5 at various sites as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Times will be updated as they are set. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the Nov. 10-12 5A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. Regional schedules will be updated. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
Cross Country: Cherokee Trail’s Mckenna Mazeski leads Aurora girls in 5A state race
COLORADO SPRINGS | In a record-setting Class 5A girls state cross country race, Aurora’s two qualifying teams — Cherokee Trail and Regis Jesuit — finished on each other’s heels Saturday at Norris Penrose Event Center. The Cougars finished behind the Raiders just over a week earlier...
Cross Country: Title-hopeful Cherokee Trail ends up sixth in 5A boys race
COLORADO SPRINGS | The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished third at the Class 5A state meet in 2021 and virtually intact and coming off an impressive regular season, entertained hopes of a team podium finish Saturday. Several other teams had high hopes as well and some outperformed expectations...
Monday brings bootiful Halloween weather — no snow. Mild temperatures today and tonight offer that rare trick or treat session without working a heavy coat into your kids’ costumes. More weather here. First up, police are still searching for a man accused of killing three men and a...
Colorado’s historic Red Rocks music venue works to become more accessible
MORRISON | Natalie Ostberg of Pine loves to attend concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 29-year-old loves all genres of music, according to her mom, Laurel, who figures Natalie has been to at least 100 concerts since 2002. She’s rocked out to Earth, Wind and Fire, Cyndi Lauper, Arlo Guthrie, Stevie Nicks and many more.
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting 4 people dead in Aurora early Sunday
AURORA | Police said an Aurora man violating a restraining order shot dead three men and a woman early Sunday, prompting a manhunt for the suspect. “He should be considered armed, and he’s obviously dangerous, “ interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said during a press conference Sunday morning.
LETTERS: Alex Villagran will restore the Adams County treasurer’s office
Editor: As a fellow graduate of the University of Michigan, I can vouch for the high standards that Alex Villagran has achieved. Alex has dedicated his life to helping his fellow man meet their obligations. Alex understands how finances can affect our ability to respond to changes that can overwhelm. So I was surprised to read the decision by the editors of The Sentinel, a fine source for news about our community.
LETTERS: P.K. Kaiser speaks the truth
Editor: There comes a time when we stand up for people who speak the truth, who are honorable and who love Democracy. P.K. KAISER is one of those people. He is our current Arapahoe County Assessor, and he is running for re-election. P.K. has made money for the county every year he has held office. He has a record for accountability and transparency, and I have voted for him. I am asking for your vote to re-elect P.K.Kaiser as Arapahoe County Assessor.
