Editor: There comes a time when we stand up for people who speak the truth, who are honorable and who love Democracy. P.K. KAISER is one of those people. He is our current Arapahoe County Assessor, and he is running for re-election. P.K. has made money for the county every year he has held office. He has a record for accountability and transparency, and I have voted for him. I am asking for your vote to re-elect P.K.Kaiser as Arapahoe County Assessor.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO