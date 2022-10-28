ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Protect Our Kids PAC warns against Colorado’s magic mushroom ballot measure

The Protect Our Kids political action committee warned against a Colorado ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms during a town hall Tuesday. The town hall — hosted by Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette — was a public forum for the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

SENGENBERGER | The year of Colorado’s ‘dark money’ Dems

Colorado Democrats claim the mantle as the champions of transparency in campaign finance and thwarters of “dark money.” Secretary of State Jena Griswold has always marketed herself as the lead champion for both. “The problem with dark money in politics is that it adds barriers to keep everyday...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis, Ganahl release tax return documents showing both candidates topped seven figures last year

Tax return documents released by Colorado's two major party gubernatorial candidates show that Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, and their respective spouses both reported seven-figure revenue last year. Polis released a portion of his 2021 tax returns on Saturday, several days after Ganahl posted...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s voter turnout sees highest jump since early voting opened

Nearly 743,000 Colorado voters have returned their ballots for the November election, according to Tuesday data — an increase of more than 200,000 in only 24 hours. This is the biggest daily jump in voter turnout since early voting officially kicked off last Monday. An average of 90,300 ballots were returned every day from Tuesday through Friday last week, and only 94,800 ballots were returned over all of Halloween weekend, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado leaders mourn passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean

The news of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s death came as a shock to Colorado’s political community, which found itself in mourning on Sunday. McKean had attended a Republican rally in Loveland just on Saturday. In an outpouring of grief and disbelief, friends and colleagues paid tribute to...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

70 and child-free | Q&A with Colorado seniors on life without having children

While having children has long been viewed as a mandatory mark of adulthood, today, more and more people are opting to live child-free lives in Colorado and nationwide. Colorado’s annual fertility rate — total live births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 — hovered at around 60 to 70 births since 1980, peaking at 70.8 births in 2006, according to state data. But the fertility rate has since plummeted, decreasing nearly every year and hitting 52.7 in 2021. Colorado’s birth rate — total live births per 1,000 population — has similarly fallen, going from 17.1 in 1980, to 14.9 in 2006, to 10.8 in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Federal infrastructure money to help alleviate PFAS, lead in Colorado water

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans exposed to drinking water tainted by lead from aging, corroded city pipes or so-called forever chemicals will see clean water faster thanks to a historic infusion of $500 million from the federal government. The money, largely from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is being funneled...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Chronicling Colorado’s fentanyl devastation

Who are the faces of fentanyl? The victims of the deadly opiate that has been devastating our state include:. A 1-year-old Brighton child who died after ingesting pure fentanyl. A 31-year-old physicist visiting from New Mexico, who died alone in a Glendale hotel room, where he was found with drug...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado custody evaluator suspended amid criticism of evaluation industry

The Colorado State Court Administrator’s Office has suspended a high-profile custody evaluator from continuing to receive court appointments following controversy over his parenting recommendations amid recent media scrutiny of the parenting evaluation industry. Jaime Watman, an official in the State Court Administrator’s Office, in a statement confirmed last week’s...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

PODIUM | Time to treat mental health as brain health

Through the years I've had the opportunity to befriend many different people in the Centennial State as I’ve worked to promote equality and progress. As a native, my love for this state and its people has only grown , as has my desire to improve the quality of life for my fellow Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy