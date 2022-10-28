Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Wembanyama Wednesday: Wait a sec, can the Pelicans actually get the No. 1 pick from the Lakers?!
Welcome to Wembanyama Wednesdays, our new recurring weekly post that will provide you with everything you need to know about Victor Wembanyama, the once-in-a-generation talent coming to an NBA team soon. At this point, if you’re a basketball fan, Victor Wembanyama hardly needs an introduction. He is the most-touted prospect...
Phillies ride record-tying 5 homers to Game 3 rout of Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper set the tone, and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies followed with a power surge. Harper homered in the first inning, the Phillies added four more long balls and Ranger Suarez tossed five scoreless innings as Philadelphia blitzed the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday.
