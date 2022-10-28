ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Albany Herald

Phillies ride record-tying 5 homers to Game 3 rout of Astros

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper set the tone, and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies followed with a power surge. Harper homered in the first inning, the Phillies added four more long balls and Ranger Suarez tossed five scoreless innings as Philadelphia blitzed the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

