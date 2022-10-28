Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
KOMU
Man accused in Monday crash in Columbia arrested on suspicion of DWI
COLUMBIA - A Westphalia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit multiple vehicles and left the scene in Columbia. Police say Tyler Schmitz, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident where damage exceeds $1,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.
KOMU
Police urge drivers to avoid Stadium/Forum area after collision
COLUMBIA - Columbia police is urging drivers to avoid the area of Stadium Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and West Rollins Road after a collision involving multiple vehicles. One suspect is in custody after they struck the vehicles, according to Lt. Mike Hestir. The department posted just after 5 p.m. about...
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged with heroin trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY — Prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing heroin with intent to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. According...
KOMU
Public input meeting scheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. Funds from...
KOMU
One man recovering after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - One man is recovering following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. Highway 63. In an email to KOMU 8, police said that officers found...
KOMU
MU to host vehicle safety event for older drivers
COLUMBIA — Occupational therapy students in the MU School of Health Professions will be helping older adults ensure their vehicles are still a good fit for them to increase safety while driving. MU, in partnership with CarFit, will provide a free assessment and adjustment to ensure older drivers have...
KOMU
Suspect in custody after hitting vehicles in Stadium/Forum area
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say a suspect is in custody after they hit multiple vehicles in the area of Stadium Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and West Rollins Road. CPD Lt. Mike Hestir posted on social media just after 5 p.m. about the incident and said the scene was being cleared, so Stadium Boulevard was restricted to one lane. It reopened around 5:50 p.m.
KOMU
Jefferson City Police hand out treats and books at Haunted Precinct event
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department hosted a spooky Haunted Precinct from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Jefferson City police cadets started to set up Saturday at noon. "It took about three hours to get it to where it is now," Officer Adam Lueckenhoff said. In attendance was...
KOMU
Moberly man who allegedly shot Randolph County deputy pleads guilty, receives sentence
LINN COUNTY - A Moberly man initially charged with several crimes pleaded guilty on Saturday, October 26 and was sentenced on Monday, October 31. Jason D. Garner pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest by fleeing. He was initially charged with first-degree domestic assault resulting in injury, first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KOMU
MoDOT seeks additional comments on preferred routes for I-70/Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A second round of public comment is being sought by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding a study of Interstate 70 in Boone County, including potential alternatives at the I-70/U.S. Highway 63 connector. As the interstate crosses through Boone County, the study re-evaluates an Environmental Impact Statement...
KOMU
CPS schools mark annual Red Ribbon Week, part of a drug-abuse campaign
Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week. "Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin. The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission. The...
KOMU
Street maintenance scheduled for Hitt Street this week
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews will perform street maintenance work on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets, beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. After 10 years of excessive wear and tear, the roadway will be resurfaced to extend its surface life, Public Works said. One lane of Hitt Street...
KOMU
Fire causes major damage to Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structural fire Monday morning in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street. First crews arrived at approximately 9:39 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames in a split-level residential structure before they began the fire attack and search of the structure.
KOMU
Mexico man pleads guilty to illegal firearms and meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY − A Mexico, Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and illegally possessing firearms as a felon. Myron Mahaney, 23, faces a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 50 years in federal...
KOMU
No injuries reported in Mexico structural fire
MEXICO — The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to a reported structural fire Sunday afternoon. First responders arrived at approximately 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Concordia Street and reported heavy smoke and flames venting through the roof of a residence. According to the department's social media,...
KOMU
Boone County Commission leadership set to change after Atwill's 12-year tenure
COLUMBIA - With the general election coming up next Tuesday, Boone County will vote for their new presiding commissioner. Daniel Atwill’s current term will expire on Dec. 31, and he will not run for re-election. Atwill was appointed presiding commissioner in October 2011. He was then elected in 2012...
KOMU
Midway USA founders donate building and land in Columbia to NRA Foundation
COLUMBIA - Larry and Brenda Potterfield, founders of Midway USA, have donated a 139,120-square-foot warehouse and 8.81 acres of land to the National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation, according to a Monday news release. The NRA Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide...
KOMU
23-year-old woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Lafayette County woman has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Amber Racicot, 23, was traveling northbound on Route D Sunday around 3:30 p.m. Racicot crossed the centerline into the opposite side of traffic before overturning her vehicle. The...
