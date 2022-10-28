Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
Expansion of nature park in Caddo Parish on the ballot
BLANCHARD, La - Caddo Parish voters have to make a decision on Walter B. Jacobs nature park. The park is a 155 acre forest with hiking, bird watching, nature trails, and live animals In Blanchard, Louisiana. Proposition 6 on the Caddo Parish ballot seeks approval for a $20 million bond for expansion and renovation of the park.
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on November 18. In July, Miller County moved to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space once the building is closed. Recently, the center...
Caddo Schools works to recruit more teachers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is working hard to recruit teachers to join its team. Several opportunities are being provided, starting with high school students. Four Caddo Parish high schools have educator rising courses that offer dual enrollment. High school students get a chance to experience the classroom and get a taste of teaching. At the end of the year those students get honor cords, and a signing day, like athletes.
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; Vivian man awaits trial
BATON ROUGE, La. - An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans, including one from Vivian, charged in...
Sheriff's Safety Town hosts annual Trunk or Treat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy. Participating agencies include:. Shreveport Fire Department. Louisiana State Police - Troop G.
Bossier Parish man convicted of killing motel clerk
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier Parish man who savagely beat and robbed an elderly motel employee who later died was convicted of the slaying Tuesday in Caddo District Court. Wesley Harper III, 33, of Princeton, was found guilty of the Oct. 15, 2019 attack at the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Drive, which left night manager Robert Dehn, 75, clinging to life with critical injuries to his face and head. Dehn never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on Nov. 30, 2019.
Texarkana doctor convicted of over-prescribing pain pills
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana physician on Friday on two counts of distributing pain medications without a prescription. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., was an over-prescriber of controlled substances in a two-year period, according to an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Little Rock District Office (LRDO).
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Happily EVEN After luxury cabin in Broken Bow, OK
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Are you looking for a lover’s getaway or a rustic and secluded getaway to reconnect with family or friends?. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe says look no more. He's found Happily EVEN After luxury cabins in Broken Bow, Oklahoma for his latest Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
Taylor Parker trial: Killer's mother takes the stand a second day
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Tuesday was the second day on the stand for the mother of a convicted killer who told jurors she believed her daughter when she said she was sick and denied being manipulated. Shona Prior's testimony before a New Boston jury is part of the ongoing...
