Athens Farmers Market: Fall move will help prepare for busy summer

The Athens Farmers Market hopes that by moving to the Athens Community Center in the fall, when the crowds are a bit lower, they’ll have everything ready when the market’s busy season starts in the spring.

Market representatives met with City of Athens officials and employees to go over some of the details of the move earlier this week, said Beth Weingroff, promotions manager for the market.

“This time of year, we’re doing a soft launch of the move,” she said. “It will give us the opportunity to tweak the timing of traffic lights and other issues while we are a smaller market, so in the spring, we should be fully ready and aware of everything we need to be aware of.”

Before the pandemic, Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet) gave the market a grant study about the viability of moving the Athens Famers Market and companion Athens Art Market to the campus of the Athens Community Center, Weingroff said.

They looked at the vehicle traffic, traffic from the Hock-Hocking Adena Bikeway and around the center.

The new site will have quite a bit of parking, Weingroff said. She also said they expect more people to use the bike path to access the market, which would cut down on vehicle traffic.

“There are lots of parking spots around the center, the old dog park,” she said. “The two first lanes under the solar panels will be for parking. A few businesses that are closed during market hours said they’d open their lots for parking. Members of the near East Side community can walk over.”

The traffic lights will be adjusted to accommodate incoming traffic, if needed.

“The majority of vehicles (going to the market) already pass the (community) center to go to the Market on State,” Weingroff said. “We don’t see an influx in another group of cars coming.”

The vendors will be placed under the solar arrays and along the areas on either side of them. She said that during the summer, the market averages about 55 farmer vendors and about 8-12 at the accompanying art market.

“In the new configuration, we will start in the back end of the parking lot by the tennis courts and come forward to East State Street,” Weingroff said. “… Some, by volunteer, will move their cars elsewhere. With the current market, vehicles are next to the tent. So some will be different.”

During the winter months, some vendors choose to stay outside all winter, but some go inside the Market on State. With the new configuration, the market will use some of the rooms in the community center. This won’t impact the Wednesday market, which will end its season on Nov. 23.

Weingroff said the market is looking at planning a celebration at the new location sometime in the spring.

In 1972, Athens City Code was amended to direct the city to set aside a portion of the community center property for the farmers market, City Safety-Service Director Andy Stone said. Over the years, there has been discussions by other city councils in regards to repealing that part of the city code but it never had been done.

The market will pay $15,000, divided into monthly payments, for the first year of its rental agreement, Stone said. The cost covers maintenance, any repairs and other things associated with renting space from the city.

“We’re looking at this interaction with the city and the market like any other entity that rents space with the city,” he said. “We have an agreement. We’ll revisit it and if we find a significant difference either low or high with our costs, we will renegotiate.”

Because it is seen as an independent entity renting space, the move doesn’t need council approval, Stone said.

“We look at (renting to the market) as renting space at the community center like any other thing that happens there,” he said. “Regularly people rent space for weddings, conferences, birthday parties. ... When we rent out a shelter house at one of our parks to someone, we don’t seek council’s approval for it.”

In the end, the market moving to the community center is the board’s decision.

“It is an independent entity. A board entirely makes decisions on the market’s behalf,” Stone said. “... We want to see the farmer’s market be successful. If we can help do it, the code says we’ll do it, so we will.”