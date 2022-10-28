One of the goals I set when attending Arcadia was to be accepted into a Physician Assistant program. After three years of spending hours studying late in the library and writing hundreds, probably thousands of flashcards, I can proudly say that I have completed my goal. In the spring of 2023, I get to attend a program I have had my eyes set on since my junior year of high school, Arcadia’s Masters in Medical Science-Physician Assistant program. Long hours and restless nights weren’t the only reason for my acceptance into this high-level program. Arcadia’s location played a huge role in the opportunities provided to me while building my resume and experiencing healthcare directly.

