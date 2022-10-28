Read full article on original website
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
gridphilly.com
Decrease in polling places makes it harder for residents to cast in-person ballots
When Regina, 66, an Upper Roxborough resident for 30 years, went to vote in the 2020 election, she rode the bus a mile and walked an easy block to her polling place in the Cathedral Village senior living center. But if she wanted to vote in person this November, she would first have to take a bus, then walk nearly a mile on a street with no sidewalks to get to Lankenau High School, her new voting location, on Spring Lane.
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month's election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.After citing what they said were the failings of Democrats, the party officials introduced the keynote speaker: Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee against Democrat John Fetterman in a race that could decide control of the chamber and the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda."I am excited to retire...
‘We’re here to stay’: Local union groups rally in support of Home Depot workers ahead of union vote
Workers at the Home Depot in Northeast Philadelphia will vote this week to organize a union — if successful, they will be the first unionized Home Depot in the country. Some workers from the store were joined by other local union groups and community members to rally in the Home Depot parking lot and drum up support.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy
On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
delawarepublic.org
Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities
A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site
A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School.Image via Marotta/Main Architects. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
arcadia.edu
For Medical Opportunities, it’s Location, Location, Location at Arcadia
One of the goals I set when attending Arcadia was to be accepted into a Physician Assistant program. After three years of spending hours studying late in the library and writing hundreds, probably thousands of flashcards, I can proudly say that I have completed my goal. In the spring of 2023, I get to attend a program I have had my eyes set on since my junior year of high school, Arcadia’s Masters in Medical Science-Physician Assistant program. Long hours and restless nights weren’t the only reason for my acceptance into this high-level program. Arcadia’s location played a huge role in the opportunities provided to me while building my resume and experiencing healthcare directly.
morethanthecurve.com
Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City
As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1B threshold
No one won the $825 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That means the next drawing, Monday night, will be for a massive $1 billion.
billypenn.com
Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead
Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
