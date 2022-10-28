ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

Comments / 0

 

gridphilly.com

Decrease in polling places makes it harder for residents to cast in-person ballots

When Regina, 66, an Upper Roxborough resident for 30 years, went to vote in the 2020 election, she rode the bus a mile and walked an easy block to her polling place in the Cathedral Village senior living center. But if she wanted to vote in person this November, she would first have to take a bus, then walk nearly a mile on a street with no sidewalks to get to Lankenau High School, her new voting location, on Spring Lane.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month's election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.After citing what they said were the failings of Democrats, the party officials introduced the keynote speaker: Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee against Democrat John Fetterman in a race that could decide control of the chamber and the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda."I am excited to retire...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy

On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities

A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site

A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School.Image via Marotta/Main Architects. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
UPPER DARBY, PA
arcadia.edu

For Medical Opportunities, it’s Location, Location, Location at Arcadia

One of the goals I set when attending Arcadia was to be accepted into a Physician Assistant program. After three years of spending hours studying late in the library and writing hundreds, probably thousands of flashcards, I can proudly say that I have completed my goal. In the spring of 2023, I get to attend a program I have had my eyes set on since my junior year of high school, Arcadia’s Masters in Medical Science-Physician Assistant program. Long hours and restless nights weren’t the only reason for my acceptance into this high-level program. Arcadia’s location played a huge role in the opportunities provided to me while building my resume and experiencing healthcare directly.
GLENSIDE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City

As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
billypenn.com

Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead

Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

