‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Jeanine Zheng: 5 Things To Know About ‘Survivor’ Player Whose Biggest Ally Didn’t Make The Merge
Jeanine Zheng was on the receiving end of a blindside on the Oct. 26 episode of Survivor 43, when the majority of the 13 remaining castaways voted out her ally Elie Scott. The final 12 officially made the merge and Jeanine, 24, is on her own without Elie. The good news is that she has the Hidden Immunity Idol from the Baka tribe. The bad news? Everyone knows about it — including her tribemate Mike Gabler who turned on the Baka 5 and put the target on Elie to send her home.
Sophie Turner Rocks Little Black Dress At ‘Glamour’s Women Of The Year 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos
Mom’s night out! Sophie Turner was so stylish while attending the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. The Dark Phoenix actress, 26, looked sensational at the soiree, where she wore a little black velvet dress with strong 60s vibes. Sophie seemed happy to spend the evening on the town, especially after welcoming her second daughter just four months ago.
300 Private Story Names for Your Snapchat Stories
Coming up with content isn't always easy. At least, not anymore! From everyday Instagram captions to creative Snapchat names, we are inundated with social media on the daily—and collectively experiencing work burnout as a society—and therefore don't have the brain power at the end of a long day to think of something witty. (Don't even get us started on editing Instagram Reels.) Most of us have the corn song from TikTok stuck in our brains half the time! But when it comes to naming your private Snapchat Stories, being witty—or at least funny or clever—is kinda the point.
