Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
Kremlin to summon British ambassador over drone attacks on Black Sea fleet
Moscow will “shortly” summon the UK ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, over its accusation that “British specialists” had been involved in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the Russia foreign ministry has said. Russia has, without providing evidence, repeatedly blamed the UK...
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. “The need for a decision is coming to...
Guards on India bridge struggled to control crowd before collapse, witnesses say
MORBI, India (Reuters) – A security guard stood at either end of a 145-year-old footbridge in the Indian town of Morbi on Sunday evening, blowing whistles and repeatedly asking surging crowds to get off the structure spanning the murky Machchhu river, witnesses said. One of the six people who...
U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with...
Soccer-‘This is not our national team’ – why some Iranians want their own country banned from World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – A group of current and former Iranian sportspeople say they have no choice but to turn on their own country, citing what they called state-sponsored violence and discrimination against ordinary Iranians, especially women. The group, containing former champions in sports such as karate, judo and...
All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID
LONDON (Reuters) – Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo – 30 grey thoroughbred horses. A freight train carrying the “Orlov Trotter” horses left Russia’s far east through the Khasan-Tumangan...
Israel’s Netanyahu: ‘We are on the brink of a very large victory’
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right-wing religious bloc was on the cusp of a great election win. “We are on the brink of a very large victory,” a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his Likud party headquarters, after late-night exit polls predicted his bloc would win a narrow parliamentary majority in the Nov. 1 election, paving the way for his political comeback and a record sixth term in office.
Danish left-wing bloc could retain majority in parliament – DR
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority of seats in parliament after all votes from Tuesday’s election were counted, public broadcaster DR said on Wednesday. The majority will however depend on the support of two seats from Greenland, which have yet to be...
Pakistan’s Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation. The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part...
Iran university students strike, piling pressure on rulers
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian university students pressed ahead with sit-down strikes on Tuesday in support of some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, ignoring harsh warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini...
France’s Thales says hackers claim to have stolen data
PARIS (Reuters) -French defence and technology group Thales said on Tuesday the hacker group LockBit 3.0 claimed to have stolen some of its data and was threatening to publish it. Thales said the extortion and ransomware group had announced plans on the dark web to release the data on Nov....
Worries over Germany’s China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia’s rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make...
Greece: Death toll rises to 13 in migrant boat disaster
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece's coast guard said Wednesday it had recovered another 12 bodies from the area where a sailing boat sank the previous day with 68 migrants reportedly on board, bringing the confirmed death toll to 13. Dozens of people remain missing. A total of...
How U.N. climate conferences have tackled global warming
(Reuters) – This year’s U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marks the 27th time since 1995 that world leaders have gathered to confront global warming. But the world has known for far longer that climate change was a threat, and that the cause was mainly fossil fuel use and other industrial activity.
