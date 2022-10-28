Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to an easy 9-2 series-clinching win as Burt Hooton picked up the win at the old Yankee Stadium. For the first time in World Series history, there were co-MVPs. The winners were Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, and Steve Yeager. Cey slashed .350/.458/.400 with a .958 OPS; he had seven total hits with one home run, six RBIs, and only three strikeouts. Guerrero slashed.333/.417/.762 with a 1.179 OPS. Pedro had seven hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs in 24 at-bats. And the final co-MVP, Steve Yeager, had himself a series as well. Yeager slashed .286/.267/.786 with a 1.052 OPS in 14 at-bats. He also had four hits, two home runs, and four RBI’s to earn him co-MVP honors. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkV-9uVJXCZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Game 6 of the World Series was supposed to be played on October 27, but it had been postponed due to rain. Los Angeles had 13 hits and scored eight runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning to ultimately put the game away. The Dodgers’ just toyed with the Yankees’ bullpen in the middle innings. Cey hit an RBI single, and Guerrero hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning. During the sixth inning, the Dodgers took advantage of the Yankees’ sloppiness as they did the little things to score four runs in the inning. The Yankees had a total of two errors compared to the Dodgers one. It was a long time coming for L.A as they lost back-to-back World Series matchups to the Yankees in 1977 and 1978. 1981 was a sweet one, and it’s hard to believe that it’s been 40 years since the Dodgers captured that illustrative title. Let’s hope we can repeat that success in 2023. Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Dodgers news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
Three Dodgers Among Top 10 Best-Selling MLB Jerseys
Five active players made Lids' top-10 best-selling jerseys list, including two Dodgers, and of course baseball legend Jackie Robinson is there, too.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor
It was inevitable for Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be recognized for his game
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
thecomeback.com
Rob Manfred says A’s unlikely to remain in Oakland
Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland Athletics will remain in the Bay Area. The MLB commissioner told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Unleashed podcast that the team’s efforts to get a new stadium built appear unlikely to succeed. ‘It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,”...
Red Sox roster analysis: Outfield a major area of need this winter with Aaron Judge, other top options available
With the World Series underway, it’s time to break down each part of the Red Sox’ roster entering an extremely busy winter for the club. Next up, a look at Boston’s outfield heading into 2023:. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. The Red Sox spent 2022 piecing their outfield...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Mookie Betts
The third year of the Mookie Betts Era in Los Angeles showcased the superstar fully healthy for (nearly) a full season for the first time with the Dodgers, with several aspects of his dynamic talent on display. In 2021, Betts dealt with various nagging injuries throughout the season, most notably...
San Antonio Spurs Drop Josh Primo For Allegedly Exposing Himself To Several Women
San Antonio Spurs Drop Josh Primo For Allegedly Exposing Himself To Several Women
Yardbarker
Padres Fan Sums Up A Bright Future In San Diego
The San Diego Padres are coming off of a tough series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, who eliminated them to advance to their first World Series in 13 years. The Padres won 89 games and earned the second National League Wild Card, taking down the 101-win New York Mets in the NL Wild Card Series before manhandling the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, who they had gone 5-14 against during the regular season, in the NLDS.
Comments / 0