Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO